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Used 2019 Honda CR-V LX | AWD | BACKUP CAMERA | HEATED SEATS for sale in St. Thomas, ON

2019 Honda CR-V

133,084 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2019 Honda CR-V

LX | AWD | BACKUP CAMERA | HEATED SEATS

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14087361

2019 Honda CR-V

LX | AWD | BACKUP CAMERA | HEATED SEATS

Location

519 Cars

10924 Sunset Dr, St. Thomas, ON N5P 3T2

519-633-2020

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  2. 1778620473
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  7. 1778620463
  8. 1778620474
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$CALL

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Used
133,084KM
VIN 2HKRW2H21KH145139

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 133,084 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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519 Cars

519 Cars

10924 Sunset Dr, St. Thomas, ON N5P 3T2
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519-633-2020

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519 Cars

519-633-2020

2019 Honda CR-V