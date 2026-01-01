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2019 Honda CR-V
LX | AWD | BACKUP CAMERA | HEATED SEATS
2019 Honda CR-V
LX | AWD | BACKUP CAMERA | HEATED SEATS
Location
519 Cars
10924 Sunset Dr, St. Thomas, ON N5P 3T2
519-633-2020
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
133,084KM
VIN 2HKRW2H21KH145139
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 133,084 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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519 Cars
10924 Sunset Dr, St. Thomas, ON N5P 3T2
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519 Cars
519-633-2020
2019 Honda CR-V