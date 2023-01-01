Menu
2020 Lincoln Corsair

42,206 KM

$43,254

+ tax & licensing
$43,254

+ taxes & licensing

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

519-631-5080

2020 Lincoln Corsair

2020 Lincoln Corsair

Reserve

2020 Lincoln Corsair

Reserve

Location

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3

519-631-5080

$43,254

+ taxes & licensing

42,206KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9457201
  • Stock #: 2791A
  • VIN: 5LMCJ2D91LUL05897

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 2791A
  • Mileage 42,206 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3

