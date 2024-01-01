$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT
2022 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT
Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6
519-633-2200
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RC1ZG0NR125212
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Additional Features
9 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
