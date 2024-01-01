Menu
2022 Dodge Grand Caravan

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2022 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

2022 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Location

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

519-633-2200

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RC1ZG0NR125212

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

9 Speed Automatic

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

519-633-2200

2022 Dodge Grand Caravan