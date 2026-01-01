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2022 Ford F-350

197,756 KM

Details Features

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2022 Ford F-350

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14115253

2022 Ford F-350

XL

Location

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

519-633-2200

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Used
197,756KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FT8W3DT9NED34819

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 106600AX
  • Mileage 197,756 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6
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519-633-XXXX

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519-633-2200

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Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

519-633-2200

2022 Ford F-350