Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee

95,451 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee

L Laredo

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee

L Laredo

Location

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

519-633-2200

  1. 11112676
  2. 11112676
  3. 11112676
  4. 11112676
  5. 11112676
  6. 11112676
  7. 11112676
  8. 11112676
  9. 11112676
  10. 11112676
  11. 11112676
  12. 11112676
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
95,451KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4RJKAG2N8503324

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sport Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 98570A
  • Mileage 95,451 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass
Adaptive Cruise Control

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

Used 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan SE for sale in St. Thomas, ON
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan SE 77,193 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Laredo for sale in St. Thomas, ON
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Laredo 95,451 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara for sale in St. Thomas, ON
2016 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 167,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

Call Dealer

519-633-XXXX

(click to show)

519-633-2200

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

519-633-2200

Contact Seller
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee