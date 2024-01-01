Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 RAM 1500

35,395 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 RAM 1500

Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2022 RAM 1500

Limited

Location

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

519-633-2200

  1. 10988036
  2. 10988036
  3. 10988036
  4. 10988036
  5. 10988036
  6. 10988036
  7. 10988036
  8. 10988036
  9. 10988036
  10. 10988036
  11. 10988036
  12. 10988036
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
35,395KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6SRFHT2NN377883

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 99979A
  • Mileage 35,395 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

Used 2020 RAM 1500 Rebel for sale in St. Thomas, ON
2020 RAM 1500 Rebel 121,058 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 RAM 1500 SPORT for sale in St. Thomas, ON
2019 RAM 1500 SPORT 167,222 KM $36,288 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Jeep Cherokee Sport for sale in St. Thomas, ON
2020 Jeep Cherokee Sport 52,731 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

Call Dealer

519-633-XXXX

(click to show)

519-633-2200

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

519-633-2200

Contact Seller
2022 RAM 1500