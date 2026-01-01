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2022 RAM 1500 Classic

61,644 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2022 RAM 1500 Classic

SLT

Watch This Vehicle
14200964

2022 RAM 1500 Classic

SLT

Location

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

519-633-2200

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Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
61,644KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C6RR7LT2NG258722

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 99414A
  • Mileage 61,644 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6
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519-633-2200

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$CALL

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Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

519-633-2200

2022 RAM 1500 Classic