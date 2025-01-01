Menu
2023 Dodge Challenger

8,914 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Dodge Challenger

Scat Pack 392

12766589

2023 Dodge Challenger

Scat Pack 392

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

519-633-2200

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
8,914KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C3CDZFJ1PH667143

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 8,914 KM

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Additional Features

8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6
519-633-2200

$CALL

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

519-633-2200

2023 Dodge Challenger