2023 Dodge Challenger
Scat Pack 392
Location
Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6
519-633-2200
Used
8,914KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C3CDZFJ1PH667143
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 8,914 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Additional Features
8 speed automatic
