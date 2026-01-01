Menu
Account
Sign In

2024 Chrysler Pacifica

77,022 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Chrysler Pacifica

Hybrid Select

Watch This Vehicle
14229461

2024 Chrysler Pacifica

Hybrid Select

Location

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

519-633-2200

  1. 14229461
  2. 14229461
  3. 14229461
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
77,022KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RC1S74RR115461

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 102849A
  • Mileage 77,022 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Compass
Adaptive Cruise Control

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

Navigation System

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

Used 2016 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk for sale in St. Thomas, ON
2016 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk 150,457 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 RAM 1500 SPORT for sale in St. Thomas, ON
2023 RAM 1500 SPORT 62,002 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo for sale in St. Thomas, ON
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo 95,486 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-633-XXXX

(click to show)

519-633-2200

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

519-633-2200

2024 Chrysler Pacifica