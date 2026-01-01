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Used 2026 Mercedes-Benz GLA GLA250 | Navigation | Backup Camera | Sunroof for sale in St. Thomas, ON

2026 Mercedes-Benz GLA

38,378 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2026 Mercedes-Benz GLA

GLA250 | Navigation | Backup Camera | Sunroof

Watch This Vehicle
14510707

2026 Mercedes-Benz GLA

GLA250 | Navigation | Backup Camera | Sunroof

Location

519 Cars

10924 Sunset Dr, St. Thomas, ON N5P 3T2

519-633-2020

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Contact Seller
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$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
38,378KM
VIN W1N4N4HB2TJ756307

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 38,378 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Comfort

Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 519 Cars

Used 2026 Mercedes-Benz GLA GLA250 | Navigation | Backup Camera | Sunroof for sale in St. Thomas, ON
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Buy From Home Available

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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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519 Cars

519 Cars

10924 Sunset Dr, St. Thomas, ON N5P 3T2
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519-633-2020

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$CALL

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519 Cars

519-633-2020

2026 Mercedes-Benz GLA