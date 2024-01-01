$23,999+ tax & licensing
1968 GMC INTERNATIONAL
**GREAT SUMMER RIDE**
Orr Motors
6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9
613-836-3333
$23,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN CW4283666
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 6241
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
VERY COOL RESTO MOD WITH SMALL BLOCK CHEVY, GREAT LOOKER, GREAT DRIVER.YOU REALLY GOTTA COME SEE THIS ONE.
**Advertised price is for finance purchase.
*Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed is for the Year, Make and Model of the vehicle, and may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.
Automatic
Orr Motors
6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9
