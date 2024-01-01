Menu
VERY COOL RESTO MOD WITH SMALL BLOCK CHEVY, GREAT LOOKER, GREAT DRIVER.YOU REALLY GOTTA COME SEE THIS ONE.

**Advertised price is for finance purchase.
*Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed is for the Year, Make and Model of the vehicle, and may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.
**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.

1968 GMC INTERNATIONAL

$23,999

+ tax & licensing
1968 GMC INTERNATIONAL

**GREAT SUMMER RIDE**

1968 GMC INTERNATIONAL

**GREAT SUMMER RIDE**

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-3333

$23,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN CW4283666

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 6241
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

VERY COOL RESTO MOD WITH SMALL BLOCK CHEVY, GREAT LOOKER, GREAT DRIVER.YOU REALLY GOTTA COME SEE THIS ONE.







**Advertised price is for finance purchase.



*Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed is for the Year, Make and Model of the vehicle, and may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.

**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Orr Motors

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9
$23,999

+ taxes & licensing

Orr Motors

613-836-3333

1968 GMC INTERNATIONAL