2008 Hyundai Accent
GLS 4-Door
Location
CFT Auto Sales
7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6
613-406-6532
263,263KM
Used
VIN KMHCN45C58U268485
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 263,263 KM
Vehicle Description
CFT AUTO SALES SUPER SALE!!! OUR VEHICLES ARE PRICED TO SELL AND ARE MOVING FAST! 7628 FLEWELLYN RD. STITTSVILLE PLEASE NOTE: DUE TO THE CURRENT COVID-19 CRISIS, WE ARE ONLY ALLOWED TO OFFER LIMITED SERVICES. PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT: 613-406-6532. This vehicle is being sold "as-is", unfit, and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. SOLD AS-IS NO WARRANTY. Prices do not include taxes. A Carfax vehicle history report is available for every vehicle in our entire inventory. We want you to know the history of this vehicle is as good as its future.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Windows
Rear Defrost
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
