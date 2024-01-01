Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>2008 SATURN VUE XR</div><br /><div>- $4000 + HST and Licensing </div><br /><div>Ask about our other cars for sale!</div><br /><div>The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as-is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.</div><div><br /></div>

2008 Saturn Vue

210,193 KM

Details Description Features

$4,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2008 Saturn Vue

FWD V6 XR

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Saturn Vue

FWD V6 XR

Location

CFT Auto Sales

7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6

613-406-6532

  1. 11150470
  2. 11150470
  3. 11150470
  4. 11150470
  5. 11150470
  6. 11150470
  7. 11150470
  8. 11150470
  9. 11150470
  10. 11150470
  11. 11150470
  12. 11150470
  13. 11150470
  14. 11150470
  15. 11150470
Contact Seller

$4,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
210,193KM
Used
VIN 3GSCL53738S560095

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 210,193 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 SATURN VUE XR
- $4000 + HST and Licensing
Ask about our other cars for sale!
The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as-is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Windows

Rear Defrost

Additional Features

Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From CFT Auto Sales

Used 2010 Ford Edge Limited AWD for sale in Stittsville, ON
2010 Ford Edge Limited AWD 312,708 KM $3,500 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Nissan Murano SL AWD for sale in Stittsville, ON
2012 Nissan Murano SL AWD 294,891 KM $4,000 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Ford F-150 FX4 SuperCab 6.5-ft. Bed 4WD for sale in Stittsville, ON
2010 Ford F-150 FX4 SuperCab 6.5-ft. Bed 4WD 261,767 KM $4,499 + tax & lic

Email CFT Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CFT Auto Sales

CFT Auto Sales

7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6

Call Dealer

613-406-XXXX

(click to show)

613-406-6532

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$4,000

+ taxes & licensing

CFT Auto Sales

613-406-6532

Contact Seller
2008 Saturn Vue