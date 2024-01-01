Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>CHECK THE MILEAGE ON THIS FRESH TRADE IN! BEAUTIFUL BROWN LEATHER INTERIOR, 7 PASSENGER LIMITED 4RUNNER </div><div><br /></div><div><br /></div> <br /> <br /> <br /> **Advertised price is for finance purchase. <br /> *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed is for the Year, Make and Model of the vehicle, and may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.<p><em>**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.</em></p>

2015 Toyota 4Runner

47,555 KM

Details Description Features

$36,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Toyota 4Runner

SR5 V6 7 PASSENGER, BROWN LEATHER INTERIOR!

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Toyota 4Runner

SR5 V6 7 PASSENGER, BROWN LEATHER INTERIOR!

Location

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-3333

  1. 11146711
  2. 11146711
  3. 11146711
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
47,555KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTEBU5JR7F5262502

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 47,555 KM

Vehicle Description

CHECK THE MILEAGE ON THIS FRESH TRADE IN! BEAUTIFUL BROWN LEATHER INTERIOR, 7 PASSENGER LIMITED 4RUNNER









**Advertised price is for finance purchase.



*Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed is for the Year, Make and Model of the vehicle, and may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.

**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Orr Motors

Used 2023 Honda Passport TRAILSPORT for sale in Stittsville, ON
2023 Honda Passport TRAILSPORT 4,623 KM $46,999 + tax & lic
Used 2021 GMC Yukon SLT **COMING SOON** for sale in Stittsville, ON
2021 GMC Yukon SLT **COMING SOON** 51,272 KM $65,999 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Cadillac Escalade Premium Luxury **COMING SOON** for sale in Stittsville, ON
2018 Cadillac Escalade Premium Luxury **COMING SOON** 103,571 KM $51,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Orr Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Orr Motors

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

Call Dealer

613-836-XXXX

(click to show)

613-836-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$36,999

+ taxes & licensing

Orr Motors

613-836-3333

Contact Seller
2015 Toyota 4Runner