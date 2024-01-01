$22,999+ tax & licensing
2017 Honda CR-V
EX-L
Location
Orr Motors
6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9
613-836-3333
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
131,887KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HKRW2H86HH102445
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 7086
- Mileage 131,887 KM
Vehicle Description
**Advertised price is for finance purchase. Quick explanation - We receive compensation from financial institution for sending them business which enables us to sell vehicles for less when they are financed! For a cash purchase please reach out to our sales team to discuss pricing.
*Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed is for the Year, Make and Model of the vehicle, and may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.
**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Orr Motors
Orr Motors
6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9
