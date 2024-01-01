2019 Acura RDX

$35,999+ tax & licensing
Tech
Location
Orr Motors
6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9
613-836-3333
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 6896
- Mileage 40,265 KM
Vehicle Description
HEATED LEATHER, SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH REVERSE CAM, ALLOY WHEELS, ETC!
SOLD CERTIFIED AND IN EXCELLENT CONDITION!
**Advertised price is for finance purchase.
*Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed is for the Year, Make and Model of the vehicle, and may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.
**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.
613-836-3333