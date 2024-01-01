Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>HEATED LEATHER, SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH REVERSE CAM, ALLOY WHEELS, ETC!</p> <p>SOLD CERTIFIED AND IN EXCELLENT CONDITION!</p> <p></p> <br /> <br /> <br /> **Advertised price is for finance purchase. <br /> *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed is for the Year, Make and Model of the vehicle, and may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.<p><em>**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.</em></p>

2019 Acura RDX

40,265 KM

Details Description Features

$35,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Acura RDX

Tech

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Acura RDX

Tech

Location

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-3333

  1. 11022353
  2. 11022353
  3. 11022353
  4. 11022353
  5. 11022353
  6. 11022353
  7. 11022353
  8. 11022353
  9. 11022353
  10. 11022353
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
40,265KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5J8TC2H38KL806000

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 6896
  • Mileage 40,265 KM

Vehicle Description

HEATED LEATHER, SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH REVERSE CAM, ALLOY WHEELS, ETC!



SOLD CERTIFIED AND IN EXCELLENT CONDITION!











**Advertised price is for finance purchase.



*Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed is for the Year, Make and Model of the vehicle, and may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.

**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

AWD
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Orr Motors

Used 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation SOLD CERTIFIED AND IN EXCELLENT CONDITION! for sale in Stittsville, ON
2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation SOLD CERTIFIED AND IN EXCELLENT CONDITION! 139,129 KM $35,999 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Mitsubishi RVR SE for sale in Stittsville, ON
2020 Mitsubishi RVR SE 81,214 KM $26,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Lexus RX 350 L 7 PASSENGER SEATING! for sale in Stittsville, ON
2020 Lexus RX 350 L 7 PASSENGER SEATING! 30,010 KM $43,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Orr Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Orr Motors

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

Call Dealer

613-836-XXXX

(click to show)

613-836-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$35,999

+ taxes & licensing

Orr Motors

613-836-3333

Contact Seller
2019 Acura RDX