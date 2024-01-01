Menu
<div>LOADED RAM 1500 CLASSIC EXPRESS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, ANDROID AUTO/APPLE CAR PLAY TRAILER TOW PACKAGE BLACK ACCENT PACKAGE SPRAY IN BED LINER </div><div><br /></div> <br /> <br /> <br /> **Advertised price is for finance purchase. <br /> *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed is for the Year, Make and Model of the vehicle, and may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.<p><em>**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.</em></p>

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

100,265 KM

$29,999

+ tax & licensing
Location

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-3333

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

100,265KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C6RR7KT8KG731228

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 100,265 KM

Vehicle Description

LOADED RAM 1500 CLASSIC EXPRESS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, ANDROID AUTO/APPLE CAR PLAY TRAILER TOW PACKAGE BLACK ACCENT PACKAGE SPRAY IN BED LINER








**Advertised price is for finance purchase.



*Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed is for the Year, Make and Model of the vehicle, and may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.

**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9
