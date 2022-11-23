$79,999+ tax & licensing
$79,999
+ taxes & licensing
2020 Land Rover Range Rover
Sport HSE MHEV HSE
Location
Orr Motors
6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9
613-836-3333
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
50,903KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9432888
- Stock #: 6862
- VIN: SALWR2SU7LA709000
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour IVORY
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 50,903 KM
Vehicle Description
P360 HSE - BLACK WITH BEAUTIFUL IVORY INTERIOR, LOADED OF COURSE!
SOLD CERTIFIED AND IN EXCELLENT CONDITION!
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic
