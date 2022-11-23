Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Land Rover Range Rover

50,903 KM

Details Description Features

$79,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$79,999

+ taxes & licensing

Orr Motors

613-836-3333

Contact Seller
2020 Land Rover Range Rover

2020 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport HSE MHEV HSE

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport HSE MHEV HSE

Location

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-3333

  1. 9432888
  2. 9432888
  3. 9432888
  4. 9432888
  5. 9432888
  6. 9432888
  7. 9432888
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$79,999

+ taxes & licensing

50,903KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9432888
  • Stock #: 6862
  • VIN: SALWR2SU7LA709000

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour IVORY
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 6862
  • Mileage 50,903 KM

Vehicle Description

P360 HSE - BLACK WITH BEAUTIFUL IVORY INTERIOR, LOADED OF COURSE!



SOLD CERTIFIED AND IN EXCELLENT CONDITION!



Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Orr Motors

2016 Chrysler 200 Li...
 92,574 KM
$15,999 + tax & lic
2020 Land Rover Rang...
 50,903 KM
$79,999 + tax & lic
2019 Ford F-150 Plat...
 86,038 KM
$46,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Orr Motors

Orr Motors

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

Call Dealer

613-836-XXXX

(click to show)

613-836-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory