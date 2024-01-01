Menu
<br /> <br /> <br /> **Advertised price is for finance purchase. <br /> *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed is for the Year, Make and Model of the vehicle, and may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.<p><em>**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.</em></p>

2020 Mitsubishi RVR

81,214 KM

Details Description Features

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
SE

Location

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-3333

81,214KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JA4AH3AU6LU600979

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2366
  • Mileage 81,214 KM

Vehicle Description








Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

CVT

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-3333

2020 Mitsubishi RVR