RAVR XLE AWD! POWER WINDOWS, LOCKS,A/C, ALLOY WHEELS, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH,.REVERSE CAMERA ETC!

SOLD CERTIFIED AND IN EXCELLENT CONDITION!

**Advertised price is for finance purchase. 
*Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed is for the Year, Make and Model of the vehicle, and may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.

**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.

2020 Toyota RAV4

95,980 KM

Details

$28,999

+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota RAV4

XLE

2020 Toyota RAV4

XLE

Location

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-3333

$28,999

+ taxes & licensing

95,980KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3R1RFV2LC083119

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 95,980 KM

Vehicle Description

RAVR XLE AWD! POWER WINDOWS, LOCKS,A/C, ALLOY WHEELS, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH,.REVERSE CAMERA ETC!
SOLD CERTIFIED AND IN EXCELLENT CONDITION!








**Advertised price is for finance purchase.



*Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed is for the Year, Make and Model of the vehicle, and may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.

**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Orr Motors

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-3333

$28,999

+ taxes & licensing

Orr Motors

613-836-3333

2020 Toyota RAV4