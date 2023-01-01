2021 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 6 , 4 8 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9730198

9730198 Stock #: 6917

6917 VIN: KMHC75LC5MU2500X

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 6917

Mileage 26,481 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Additional Features 6 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.