$31,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2022 Honda HR-V
Touring
Location
Orr Motors
6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9
613-836-3333
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
12,053KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3CZRU6H96NM1050X0
Vehicle Details
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 12,053 KM
Vehicle Description
LOADED TOURING MODEL! HEATED LEATHER, SUNROOF, APPLE CAR PLAY/ANDROID AUTO, LANE DEPARTURE, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, COLLISION WARNING, AND MUCH MORE! SOLD CERTIFIED AND IN EXCELLENT CONDITION!
**Advertised price is for finance purchase.
*Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed is for the Year, Make and Model of the vehicle, and may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.
**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2022 Honda HR-V