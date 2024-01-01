Menu
LOADED TOURING MODEL! HEATED LEATHER, SUNROOF, APPLE CAR PLAY/ANDROID AUTO, LANE DEPARTURE, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, COLLISION WARNING, AND MUCH MORE!

SOLD CERTIFIED AND IN EXCELLENT CONDITION!

**Advertised price is for finance purchase.
*Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed is for the Year, Make and Model of the vehicle, and may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.
**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.

2022 Honda HR-V

12,053 KM

$31,999

+ tax & licensing
2022 Honda HR-V

Touring

2022 Honda HR-V

Touring

Location

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-3333

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,999

+ taxes & licensing

12,053KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3CZRU6H96NM1050X0

Vehicle Details

  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 12,053 KM

Vehicle Description

LOADED TOURING MODEL! HEATED LEATHER, SUNROOF, APPLE CAR PLAY/ANDROID AUTO, LANE DEPARTURE, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, COLLISION WARNING, AND MUCH MORE! SOLD CERTIFIED AND IN EXCELLENT CONDITION!







**Advertised price is for finance purchase.



*Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed is for the Year, Make and Model of the vehicle, and may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.

**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Orr Motors

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

$31,999

+ taxes & licensing

Orr Motors

613-836-3333

2022 Honda HR-V