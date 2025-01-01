Menu
2005 Dodge Ram SRT-10!!

2005 Dodge Ram

130,411 KM

$39,999

+ tax & licensing
2005 Dodge Ram

SRT-10 **VIPER MOTOR**NO ACCIDENTS**

12168258

2005 Dodge Ram

SRT-10 **VIPER MOTOR**NO ACCIDENTS**

Auto View

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1

905-379-4206

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
130,411KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3D3HA18H15G817309

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 10-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 130,411 KM

CALLING ALL VIPER ENTHUSIASTS!!

2005 Dodge Ram SRT-10!!

**V10 VIPER MOTOR**

**CLEAN CARFAX**

8.3L V10 MOTOR, 500 HP / 525 LB-FT, 4 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, REAR WHEEL DRIVE, POWER LOCKS AND WINDOWS, 22" SPORT RIMS, BED LINER AND MUCH MORE!!

**TRUCK BEING SOLD CERTIFIED**

 

FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.

ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A 3 MONTH WARRANTY.

EXTENDED WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.

All vehicles come with a required $10 OMVIC FEE- as well as a $499 Administration fee.

All certified vehicles come with a 36 day safety warranty. 

*All prices are plus HST & Licensing*

Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!

Contact us VIA email, call, or text!

sales@autoview.ca

905-379-4206

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer

Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat

Climate Control

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Auto View

Auto View

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1
905-379-XXXX

905-379-4206

$39,999

+ taxes & licensing

Auto View

905-379-4206

2005 Dodge Ram