NEW ARRIVAL!!

2012 Ram 3500 SLT!!

**20 FUEL RIMS W/ 33 SURETRAC A/T TIRES**

The 2012 Ram 3500 SLT is a heavy-duty pickup truck featuring a 6.7L Cummins inline-six turbo diesel engine, with output ratings reaching 350 hp and 800 lb-ft of torque. Available in various cab styles (Regular, Crew, and Mega) and with rear-wheel or four-wheel drive, it was built for heavy towing and hauling, offering features like an exhaust brake for added stability. The SLT trim level includes features such as power windows and locks, a power driver seat, and a tilt steering wheel. 

Key Specifications:

Engine: 6.7L Cummins inline-six turbo diesel. 

Horsepower & Torque: 350 hp // 800 lb-ft.

Transmission: 6-speed automatic or manual. 

Drivetrain: Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) or Four-Wheel Drive (4WD). 

Towing Capacity: Can tow up to 22,750 pounds when properly equipped. 

SLT Trim Features & Capabilities:

Power Windows, Locks, and Driver Seat

Tilt Steering Wheel 

Towing Enhancements: Includes a tow/haul mode and an exhaust brake for increased stability when hauling heavy loads. 

**TRUCK BEING SOLD CERTIFIED**

 

FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES. 

ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A BRONZE GLOBAL WARRANTY (3 MONTH / 3,000 KM / $1,000 PER CLAIM)

EXTENDED GLOBAL WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.

All vehicles include a required $22 OMVIC FEE and a $499 Administration Fee.

Licensing Fees are to be charged separately.

All CERTIFIED vehicles come with a 36-day Safety Warranty. 

*All prices are plus HST*

Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!

Contact us VIA email, call, or text!

sales@autoview.ca

905-379-4206

2012 RAM 3500

220,248 KM

$37,999

+ taxes & licensing
Location

Auto View

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1

905-379-4206

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

