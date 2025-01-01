$37,999+ taxes & licensing
2012 RAM 3500
SLT **PRE-DEF MODEL**
Location
Auto View
590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1
905-379-4206
Certified
$37,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 220,248 KM
Vehicle Description
NEW ARRIVAL!!
2012 Ram 3500 SLT!!
**20" FUEL RIMS W/ 33" SURETRAC A/T TIRES**
The 2012 Ram 3500 SLT is a heavy-duty pickup truck featuring a 6.7L Cummins inline-six turbo diesel engine, with output ratings reaching 350 hp and 800 lb-ft of torque. Available in various cab styles (Regular, Crew, and Mega) and with rear-wheel or four-wheel drive, it was built for heavy towing and hauling, offering features like an exhaust brake for added stability. The SLT trim level includes features such as power windows and locks, a power driver seat, and a tilt steering wheel.
Key Specifications:
Engine: 6.7L Cummins inline-six turbo diesel.
Horsepower & Torque: 350 hp // 800 lb-ft.
Transmission: 6-speed automatic or manual.
Drivetrain: Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) or Four-Wheel Drive (4WD).
Towing Capacity: Can tow up to 22,750 pounds when properly equipped.
SLT Trim Features & Capabilities:
Power Windows, Locks, and Driver Seat
Tilt Steering Wheel
Towing Enhancements: Includes a tow/haul mode and an exhaust brake for increased stability when hauling heavy loads.
**TRUCK BEING SOLD CERTIFIED**
FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.
ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A BRONZE GLOBAL WARRANTY (3 MONTH / 3,000 KM / $1,000 PER CLAIM)
EXTENDED GLOBAL WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.
All vehicles include a required $22 OMVIC FEE and a $499 Administration Fee.
Licensing Fees are to be charged separately.
All CERTIFIED vehicles come with a 36-day Safety Warranty.
*All prices are plus HST*
Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!
Contact us VIA email, call, or text!
sales@autoview.ca
905-379-4206
905-379-4206