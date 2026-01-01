2013 Bentley Continental

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<p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: italic; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>**VEHICLE BEING SOLD ON CONSIGNMENT** </span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: italic; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE ON ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES.</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: italic; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>HST and Licensing Fees are to be charged on all vehicles. </span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: italic; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>All CERTIFIED vehicles come with a 36-day Safety Guarantee.</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: italic; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A BRONZE GLOBAL WARRANTY (3 MONTH / 3,000 KM / $1,000 PER CLAIM)</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: italic; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>EXTENDED GLOBAL WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE ON ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES.</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: italic; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: italic; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>Contact us VIA email, call, or text!</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: italic; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>sales@autoview.ca</span></p><p style=line-height: 1.2;><span id=docs-internal-guid-dc6619b1-7fff-14fb-1847-6df547af7f68></span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: italic; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>905-379-4206</span></p>

2013 Bentley Continental

105,214 KM

Details Description Features

$89,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Bentley Continental

GT Speed **LE MANS EDITION**

Watch This Vehicle
14008929

2013 Bentley Continental

GT Speed **LE MANS EDITION**

Location

Auto View

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1

905-379-4206

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Contact Seller
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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$89,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
105,214KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN SCBFC7ZA6DC086010

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 12-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 105,214 KM

Vehicle Description

**VEHICLE BEING SOLD ON CONSIGNMENT** 

FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE ON ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES.

HST and Licensing Fees are to be charged on all vehicles. 

All CERTIFIED vehicles come with a 36-day Safety Guarantee.

ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A BRONZE GLOBAL WARRANTY (3 MONTH / 3,000 KM / $1,000 PER CLAIM)

EXTENDED GLOBAL WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE ON ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES.

Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!

Contact us VIA email, call, or text!

sales@autoview.ca

905-379-4206

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Suspension

Air Suspension

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1
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$89,999

+ taxes & licensing>

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905-379-4206

2013 Bentley Continental