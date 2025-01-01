2014 RAM 1500

Menu
JUST LANDED!!

2014 Ram 150 SLT EcoDiesel!!

**CLEAN CARFAX**

**EXCELLENT SERVICE HISTORY** It was available with an eight-speed automatic transmission and featured impressive fuel efficiency for its class, a high towing capacity of over 9,000 lbs, and upscale interior features in higher trims. The EcoDiesel was notable for offering strong torque, similar to a V8, but with significantly better fuel economy. </span></span></span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 12pt;><span style=font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;><span style=white-space-collapse: preserve;><strong>Engine and Performance </strong></span></span></span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 12pt;><span style=font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;><span style=white-space-collapse: preserve;>Engine: 3.0L V6 EcoDiesel turbodiesel </span></span></span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 12pt;><span style=font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;><span style=white-space-collapse: preserve;>Horsepower: 240 hp @ 3,600 rpm </span></span></span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 12pt;><span style=font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;><span style=white-space-collapse: preserve;>Torque: 420 lb-ft @ 2,000 rpm </span></span></span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 12pt;><span style=font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;><span style=white-space-collapse: preserve;>Transmission: 8-speed automatic </span></span></span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 12pt;><span style=font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;><span style=white-space-collapse: preserve;>Towing: Can tow over 9,000 lbs</span></span></span></p><p><span style=font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Open Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif;> </span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: italic; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE ON ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES.</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: italic; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>HST and Licensing Fees are to be charged on all vehicles. </span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: italic; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>All CERTIFIED vehicles come with a 36-day Safety Guarantee.</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: italic; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A BRONZE GLOBAL WARRANTY (3 MONTH / 3,000 KM / $1,000 PER CLAIM)</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: italic; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>EXTENDED GLOBAL WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE ON ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES.</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: italic; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: italic; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>Contact us VIA email, call, or text!</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: italic; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>sales@autoview.ca</span></p><p style=line-height: 1.2;><span id=docs-internal-guid-4ac04223-7fff-914d-3829-742cb49c2e1a></span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: italic; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>905-379-4206</span></p>

Details Description Features

Make it Yours

Watch This Vehicle
Location

Auto View

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1

905-379-4206

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
223,498KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7GM7ES324516

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 223,498 KM

JUST LANDED!!

2014 Ram 150 SLT EcoDiesel!!

**CLEAN CARFAX**

**EXCELLENT SERVICE HISTORY**

The 2014 Ram 1500 SLT EcoDiesel is a half-ton pickup truck with an optional 3.0L V6 turbodiesel engine that produces 240 horsepower and 420 lb-ft of torque. It was available with an eight-speed automatic transmission and featured impressive fuel efficiency for its class, a high towing capacity of over 9,000 lbs, and upscale interior features in higher trims. The EcoDiesel was notable for offering strong torque, similar to a V8, but with significantly better fuel economy.

Engine and Performance

Engine: 3.0L V6 EcoDiesel turbodiesel

Horsepower: 240 hp @ 3,600 rpm

Torque: 420 lb-ft @ 2,000 rpm

Transmission: 8-speed automatic

Towing: Can tow over 9,000 lbs

 

FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE ON ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES.

HST and Licensing Fees are to be charged on all vehicles. 

All CERTIFIED vehicles come with a 36-day Safety Guarantee.

ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A BRONZE GLOBAL WARRANTY (3 MONTH / 3,000 KM / $1,000 PER CLAIM)

EXTENDED GLOBAL WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE ON ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES.

Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!

Contact us VIA email, call, or text!

sales@autoview.ca

905-379-4206

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass

Cloth Seats

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Auto View

Auto View

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1
