$11,999+ taxes & licensing
2014 RAM 1500
SLT **CLEAN CARFAX**
2014 RAM 1500
SLT **CLEAN CARFAX**
Location
Auto View
590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1
905-379-4206
Certified
$11,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 223,498 KM
Vehicle Description
JUST LANDED!!
2014 Ram 150 SLT EcoDiesel!!
**CLEAN CARFAX**
**EXCELLENT SERVICE HISTORY**
The 2014 Ram 1500 SLT EcoDiesel is a half-ton pickup truck with an optional 3.0L V6 turbodiesel engine that produces 240 horsepower and 420 lb-ft of torque. It was available with an eight-speed automatic transmission and featured impressive fuel efficiency for its class, a high towing capacity of over 9,000 lbs, and upscale interior features in higher trims. The EcoDiesel was notable for offering strong torque, similar to a V8, but with significantly better fuel economy.
Engine and Performance
Engine: 3.0L V6 EcoDiesel turbodiesel
Horsepower: 240 hp @ 3,600 rpm
Torque: 420 lb-ft @ 2,000 rpm
Transmission: 8-speed automatic
Towing: Can tow over 9,000 lbs
FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE ON ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES.
HST and Licensing Fees are to be charged on all vehicles.
All CERTIFIED vehicles come with a 36-day Safety Guarantee.
ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A BRONZE GLOBAL WARRANTY (3 MONTH / 3,000 KM / $1,000 PER CLAIM)
EXTENDED GLOBAL WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE ON ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES.
Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!
Contact us VIA email, call, or text!
sales@autoview.ca
905-379-4206
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto View
Email Auto View
Auto View
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-379-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
905-379-4206