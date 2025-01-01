Menu
<p>JUST LANDED!!</p><p>2016 Tesla Model S 75D!!</p><p>**UNLIMITED FREE SUPERCHARGING**</p><p>OPTIONS:</p><p>- Auto Pilot Hardware</p><p>- Black Brake Calipers</p><p>- Dark Ash Wood Decor</p><p>- Premium Upgrades Package</p><p>- Pearl White Multi Coat Paint</p><p>- Body Colour Roof</p><p>- Grey Next Generation Seats</p><p>- Standard Suspension</p><p>DUAL ELECTRIC MOTORS (315 HP / 325 LB-FT), ALL WHEEL DRIVE, 1 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, BLUETOOTH, 360 CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS AND MUCH MORE!!</p><p>**VEHICLE BEING SOLD CERTIFIED**</p><p> </p><p><em>FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES. </em></p><p><em>ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A BRONZE GLOBAL WARRANTY (3 MONTH / 3,000 KM / $1,000 PER CLAIM)</em></p><p><em>EXTENDED GLOBAL WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.</em></p><p><em>All vehicles include a required $12.50 OMVIC FEE and a $499 Administration Fee.</em></p><p><em>Licensing Fees are to be charged separately.</em></p><p><em>All CERTIFIED vehicles come with a 36-day Safety Warranty. </em></p><p><em>*All prices are plus HST*</em></p><p><em>Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!</em></p><p><em>Contact us VIA email, call, or text!</em></p><p><em>sales@autoview.ca</em></p><p><em>905-379-4206</em></p>

2016 Tesla Model S

166,150 KM

Details Description

$23,999

+ taxes & licensing
Auto View

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1

905-379-4206

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
166,150KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5YJSA1E23GF142053

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 166,150 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST LANDED!!

2016 Tesla Model S 75D!!

**UNLIMITED FREE SUPERCHARGING**

OPTIONS:

- Auto Pilot Hardware

- Black Brake Calipers

- Dark Ash Wood Decor

- Premium Upgrades Package

- Pearl White Multi Coat Paint

- Body Colour Roof

- Grey Next Generation Seats

- Standard Suspension

DUAL ELECTRIC MOTORS (315 HP / 325 LB-FT), ALL WHEEL DRIVE, 1 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, BLUETOOTH, 360 CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS AND MUCH MORE!!

**VEHICLE BEING SOLD CERTIFIED**

 

FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.

ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A BRONZE GLOBAL WARRANTY (3 MONTH / 3,000 KM / $1,000 PER CLAIM)

EXTENDED GLOBAL WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.

All vehicles include a required $12.50 OMVIC FEE and a $499 Administration Fee.

Licensing Fees are to be charged separately.

All CERTIFIED vehicles come with a 36-day Safety Warranty. 

*All prices are plus HST*

Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!

Contact us VIA email, call, or text!

sales@autoview.ca

905-379-4206

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto View

Auto View

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

905-379-4206

