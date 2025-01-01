$23,999+ taxes & licensing
2016 Tesla Model S
70D **FREE UNLIMITED SUPERCHARGING**
Location
Auto View
590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1
905-379-4206
Certified
$23,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 166,150 KM
Vehicle Description
JUST LANDED!!
2016 Tesla Model S 75D!!
**UNLIMITED FREE SUPERCHARGING**
OPTIONS:
- Auto Pilot Hardware
- Black Brake Calipers
- Dark Ash Wood Decor
- Premium Upgrades Package
- Pearl White Multi Coat Paint
- Body Colour Roof
- Grey Next Generation Seats
- Standard Suspension
DUAL ELECTRIC MOTORS (315 HP / 325 LB-FT), ALL WHEEL DRIVE, 1 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, BLUETOOTH, 360 CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS AND MUCH MORE!!
**VEHICLE BEING SOLD CERTIFIED**
FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.
ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A BRONZE GLOBAL WARRANTY (3 MONTH / 3,000 KM / $1,000 PER CLAIM)
EXTENDED GLOBAL WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.
All vehicles include a required $12.50 OMVIC FEE and a $499 Administration Fee.
Licensing Fees are to be charged separately.
All CERTIFIED vehicles come with a 36-day Safety Warranty.
*All prices are plus HST*
Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!
Contact us VIA email, call, or text!
sales@autoview.ca
905-379-4206
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Auto View
905-379-4206