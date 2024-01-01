$126,999+ tax & licensing
2017 Audi R8
V10 plus
Location
Auto View
590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1
905-379-4206
$126,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 10-cylinder
- Mileage 72,252 KM
Vehicle Description
JUST LANDED!!
2017 Audi R8 V10 PLUS!!
**602 HP**
**COMES CERTIFIED**
5.2L V10 MOTOR, 602 HP / 413 LB-FT, DUAL CLUTCH AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/ PADDLE SHIFT, QUATTRO AWD, DRIVE MODE SELECT, VALVED EXHAUST, PREMIUM LEATHER INTERIOR, BACK UP CAMERA, PARK ASSIST, BLUE BRAKE CALIPERS, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, POWER SEATS, NAVIGATION, AMBIENT LIGHTING, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS AND MUCH MORE!!
**RUNS AND DRIVES EXCELLENT**
***REBUILT TITLE ***
FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE.
EXTENDED WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.
All vehicles come with a required $10 OMVIC FEE- as well as a $250 Administration fee.
All certified vehicles come with a 36 day safety warranty.
*All prices are plus HST & Licensing*
Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!
Contact us VIA email, call, or text!
sales@autoview.ca
