2017 Audi R8
V10 Plus **LE MANS EDITION**
Location
Auto View
590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1
905-379-4206
Certified
$129,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 10-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 73,215 KM
Vehicle Description
JUST LANDED!!
2017 Audi R8 V10 PLUS!!
**LE MANS EDIITION**
**602 HP**
5.2L V10 MOTOR, 602 HP / 413 LB-FT, DUAL CLUTCH AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/ PADDLE SHIFT, QUATTRO AWD, DRIVE MODE SELECT, VALVED EXHAUST, PREMIUM LEATHER INTERIOR, BACK UP CAMERA, PARK ASSIST, BLUE BRAKE CALIPERS, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, POWER SEATS, NAVIGATION, AMBIENT LIGHTING, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS AND MUCH MORE!!
**VEHICLE BEING SOLD CERTIFIED**
**RUNS AND DRIVES EXCELLENT**
**REBUILT TITLE**
FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.
ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A BRONZE GLOBAL WARRANTY (3 MONTH / 3,000 KM / $1,000 PER CLAIM)
EXTENDED GLOBAL WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.
All vehicles include a required $12.50 OMVIC FEE and a $499 Administration Fee.
Licensing Fees are to be charged separately.
All CERTIFIED vehicles come with a 36-day Safety Warranty.
*All prices are plus HST*
Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!
Contact us VIA email, call, or text!
sales@autoview.ca
905-379-4206
905-379-4206