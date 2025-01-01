Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Open Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif;>JUST LANDED!!</span></p><p>2017 Audi R8 V10 PLUS!!</p><p>**LE MANS EDIITION**</p><p>**602 HP**</p><p>5.2L V10 MOTOR, 602 HP / 413 LB-FT, DUAL CLUTCH AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/ PADDLE SHIFT, QUATTRO AWD, DRIVE MODE SELECT, VALVED EXHAUST, PREMIUM LEATHER INTERIOR, BACK UP CAMERA, PARK ASSIST, BLUE BRAKE CALIPERS, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, POWER SEATS, NAVIGATION, AMBIENT LIGHTING, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS AND MUCH MORE!!</p><p>**VEHICLE BEING SOLD CERTIFIED**</p><p>**RUNS AND DRIVES EXCELLENT**</p><p>**REBUILT TITLE**</p><p> </p><p><em>FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES. </em></p><p><em>ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A BRONZE GLOBAL WARRANTY (3 MONTH / 3,000 KM / $1,000 PER CLAIM)</em></p><p><em>EXTENDED GLOBAL WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.</em></p><p><em>All vehicles include a required $12.50 OMVIC FEE and a $499 Administration Fee.</em></p><p><em>Licensing Fees are to be charged separately.</em></p><p><em>All CERTIFIED vehicles come with a 36-day Safety Warranty. </em></p><p><em>*All prices are plus HST*</em></p><p><em>Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!</em></p><p><em>Contact us VIA email, call, or text!</em></p><p><em>sales@autoview.ca</em></p><p><em>905-379-4206</em></p>

2017 Audi R8

73,215 KM

Details Description Features

$129,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Audi R8

V10 Plus **LE MANS EDITION**

Watch This Vehicle
12777578

2017 Audi R8

V10 Plus **LE MANS EDITION**

Location

Auto View

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1

905-379-4206

  1. 1753122914
  2. 1753122914
  3. 1753122914
  4. 1753122914
  5. 1753122914
  6. 1753122914
  7. 1753122914
  8. 1753122914
  9. 1753122914
  10. 1753122914
  11. 1753122914
  12. 1753122914
  13. 1753122914
  14. 1753122914
  15. 1753122915
  16. 1753122915
  17. 1753122915
  18. 1753122915
  19. 1753122915
  20. 1753122915
  21. 1753122915
  22. 1753122915
  23. 1753122915
  24. 1753122915
  25. 1753122915
  26. 1753122915
  27. 1753122915
  28. 1753122915
  29. 1753122915
  30. 1753122915
  31. 1753122915
  32. 1753122915
  33. 1753122915
  34. 1753122915
  35. 1753122915
  36. 1753122915
  37. 1753122915
  38. 1753122915
  39. 1753122915
  40. 1753122915
  41. 1753122915
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$129,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
73,215KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WUAKBAFX6H7901506

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 10-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 73,215 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST LANDED!!

2017 Audi R8 V10 PLUS!!

**LE MANS EDIITION**

**602 HP**

5.2L V10 MOTOR, 602 HP / 413 LB-FT, DUAL CLUTCH AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/ PADDLE SHIFT, QUATTRO AWD, DRIVE MODE SELECT, VALVED EXHAUST, PREMIUM LEATHER INTERIOR, BACK UP CAMERA, PARK ASSIST, BLUE BRAKE CALIPERS, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, POWER SEATS, NAVIGATION, AMBIENT LIGHTING, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS AND MUCH MORE!!

**VEHICLE BEING SOLD CERTIFIED**

**RUNS AND DRIVES EXCELLENT**

**REBUILT TITLE**

 

FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.

ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A BRONZE GLOBAL WARRANTY (3 MONTH / 3,000 KM / $1,000 PER CLAIM)

EXTENDED GLOBAL WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.

All vehicles include a required $12.50 OMVIC FEE and a $499 Administration Fee.

Licensing Fees are to be charged separately.

All CERTIFIED vehicles come with a 36-day Safety Warranty. 

*All prices are plus HST*

Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!

Contact us VIA email, call, or text!

sales@autoview.ca

905-379-4206

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto View

Used 1994 Nissan 300ZX Convertible **VERY WELL MAINTAINED**CLEAN CARFAX** for sale in Stoney Creek, ON
1994 Nissan 300ZX Convertible **VERY WELL MAINTAINED**CLEAN CARFAX** 120,739 KM $24,999 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Audi S5 Premium Cabriolet **SUPER LOW KM'S** for sale in Stoney Creek, ON
2013 Audi S5 Premium Cabriolet **SUPER LOW KM'S** 68,325 KM $24,999 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford Mustang GT **PERFORMANCE PACK 2** for sale in Stoney Creek, ON
2020 Ford Mustang GT **PERFORMANCE PACK 2** 24,343 KM $56,999 + tax & lic

Email Auto View

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto View

Auto View

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-379-XXXX

(click to show)

905-379-4206

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$129,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto View

905-379-4206

2017 Audi R8