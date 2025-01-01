$34,999+ taxes & licensing
2017 RAM 2500
Limited **FULLY LOADED**
Location
Auto View
590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1
905-379-4206
Certified
$34,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 220,000 KM
Vehicle Description
JUST LANDED!!
2017 Ram 2500 Limited!!
**FULLY LOADED**
**EXCELLENTT SERVICE HISTORY**
The 2017 Ram 2500 Limited with the 6.4L HEMI V8 has 410 horsepower, 429 lb-ft of torque, a maximum towing capacity of 16,320 pounds, and a maximum payload of 3,990 pounds. It features a 6-speed automatic transmission and is known for its premium Limited trim features, such as a luxurious interior and Bilstein monotube shocks on 4x4 models.
Engine and Performance Engine: 6.4L HEMI V8 Horsepower: 410 hp @ 5,600 rpm Torque: 429 lb-ft @ 4,000 rpm Transmission: 6-speed automatic
Capabilities Max Towing Capacity: Up to 16,320 lbs Max Payload Capacity: Up to 3,990 lbs Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR): 10,000 lbs
Drivetrain and Suspension Drivetrain: 4x4 Front Suspension: Includes Bilstein monotube shocks on 4x4 models Rear Suspension: Includes an air suspension option for improved ride and handling
Features Luxury Interior: The Limited trim includes premium leather seating, real wood and metal accents, and a 8.4-inch Uconnect touchscreen with navigation. Safety Features: Includes a backup camera, tow assist, and a variety of airbags and other safety features. Towing Technology: Equipped with a suite of towing features, including a trailer brake controller, a trailer tow mirror, and a rear-view camera system
**VEHICLE BEING SOLD ON CONSIGNMENT**
FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE ON ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES.
HST and Licensing Fees are to be charged on all vehicles.
All CERTIFIED vehicles come with a 36-day Safety Guarantee.
ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES COME WITH A BRONZE GLOBAL WARRANTY (3 MONTH / 3,000 KM / $1,000 PER CLAIM)
EXTENDED GLOBAL WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE ON ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES.
Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!
Contact us VIA email, call, or text!
sales@autoview.ca
905-379-4206
Auto View
