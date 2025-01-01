$33,999+ taxes & licensing
2018 Audi S5
Technik **EXCELLENT SERVICE HISTORY**
Location
Auto View
590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1
905-379-4206
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 89,076 KM
Vehicle Description
NEW ARRIVAL!!
2018 Audi S5 Technik!!
**FULLY LOADED**
**EXCELLENT SERVICE HISTORY**
The 2018 Audi S5 Technik includes a 3.0L turbocharged V6 engine producing 354 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and quattro all-wheel drive. Key features on the Technik trim include the Audi Virtual Cockpit, MMI navigation plus, sport suspension, and adaptive dampers, alongside various driver-assistance systems and a panoramic sunroof.
Performance and Drivetrain Engine: 3.0L turbocharged V6 Horsepower: 354 hp @ 5400 rpm Torque: 369 lb-ft @ 1370 rpm Transmission: 8-speed automatic Drivetrain: quattro all-wheel drive
Technology and Interior Infotainment: Audi MMI navigation Instrument Cluster: Audi Virtual Cockpit (customizable digital instrument cluster) Connectivity: Audi Smartphone Interface Sound: Bang & Olufsen Sound System
Exterior Body styles: Sportback (5-door) Wheels: 19-inch wheels are standard Other features: Sunroof and heated mirrors are often standard or part of the package
Suspension and Handling Suspension: S sports suspension with damping control Steering: Electromechanical speed-sensitive power steering Options: Audi drive select and a mechanical torque vectoring rear differential are often available for enhanced handling
**VEHICLE BEING SOLD ON CONSIGNMENT**
Vehicle Features
