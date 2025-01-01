Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>JUST LANDED!!</p><p>2018 Ram 2500 Tradesman HEAVY DUTY!!</p><p>**CREW CAB / 8FT BOX**</p><p>6.7L INLINE 6 CUMMINS MOTOR, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, 4X4, BF GOODRICH K02 TIRES, POWER LOCKS AND WINDOWS, BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, EXHAUST BRAKE, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, TOW MIRRORS AND MUCH MORE!!</p><p>**TRUCK BEING SOLD AS-IS**</p><p>**ADDITIONAL $1,599.99 FOR SAFETY**</p><p>FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE.<br /><br />EXTENDED WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.<br /><br />All vehicles come with a required $10 OMVIC FEE- as well as a $250 Administration fee.<br /><br />All certified vehicles come with a 36 day safety warranty.<br /><br />*All prices are plus HST & Licensing*<br /><br />Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!<br /><br />Contact us VIA email, call, or text!<br /><br />sales@autoview.ca<br /><br />905-379-4206</p>

2018 RAM 2500

256,633 KM

Details Description Features

$29,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 RAM 2500

ST 4x4 Crew Cab 8' Box **HARD TRI-FOLD BED COVER**

Watch This Vehicle
12116805

2018 RAM 2500

ST 4x4 Crew Cab 8' Box **HARD TRI-FOLD BED COVER**

Location

Auto View

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1

905-379-4206

  1. 1737586847
  2. 1737586847
  3. 1737586847
  4. 1737586847
  5. 1737586847
  6. 1737586847
  7. 1737586847
  8. 1737586847
  9. 1737586847
  10. 1737586848
  11. 1737586848
  12. 1737586848
  13. 1737586848
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
256,633KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C6UR5HL1JG278705

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 256,633 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST LANDED!!

2018 Ram 2500 Tradesman HEAVY DUTY!!

**CREW CAB / 8FT BOX**

6.7L INLINE 6 CUMMINS MOTOR, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, 4X4, BF GOODRICH K02 TIRES, POWER LOCKS AND WINDOWS, BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, EXHAUST BRAKE, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, TOW MIRRORS AND MUCH MORE!!

**TRUCK BEING SOLD AS-IS**

**ADDITIONAL $1,599.99 FOR SAFETY**

FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE.

EXTENDED WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.

All vehicles come with a required $10 OMVIC FEE- as well as a $250 Administration fee.

All certified vehicles come with a 36 day safety warranty.

*All prices are plus HST & Licensing*

Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!

Contact us VIA email, call, or text!

sales@autoview.ca

905-379-4206

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Turbocharged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto View

Used 2023 Land Rover Defender 110 S AWD **DEALER SERVICED** for sale in Stoney Creek, ON
2023 Land Rover Defender 110 S AWD **DEALER SERVICED** 58,317 KM $69,999 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL 4MOTION **LEATHER INTERIOR** for sale in Stoney Creek, ON
2011 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL 4MOTION **LEATHER INTERIOR** 115,719 MI $6,999 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Dodge Journey AWD R/T **REMOTE STARTER** for sale in Stoney Creek, ON
2016 Dodge Journey AWD R/T **REMOTE STARTER** 130,302 KM $6,999 + tax & lic

Email Auto View

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto View

Auto View

590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-379-XXXX

(click to show)

905-379-4206

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

Auto View

905-379-4206

Contact Seller
2018 RAM 2500