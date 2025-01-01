$29,999+ tax & licensing
2018 RAM 2500
ST 4x4 Crew Cab 8' Box **HARD TRI-FOLD BED COVER**
Location
Auto View
590 South Service Rd, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2W1
905-379-4206
Certified
$29,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 256,633 KM
Vehicle Description
JUST LANDED!!
2018 Ram 2500 Tradesman HEAVY DUTY!!
**CREW CAB / 8FT BOX**
6.7L INLINE 6 CUMMINS MOTOR, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, 4X4, BF GOODRICH K02 TIRES, POWER LOCKS AND WINDOWS, BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, EXHAUST BRAKE, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, TOW MIRRORS AND MUCH MORE!!
**TRUCK BEING SOLD AS-IS**
**ADDITIONAL $1,599.99 FOR SAFETY**
FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE.
EXTENDED WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE.
All vehicles come with a required $10 OMVIC FEE- as well as a $250 Administration fee.
All certified vehicles come with a 36 day safety warranty.
*All prices are plus HST & Licensing*
Auto View is located at 590 South Service Road Stoney Creek, only minutes off the QEW Exit 83 Fruitland Road!
Contact us VIA email, call, or text!
sales@autoview.ca
Vehicle Features
