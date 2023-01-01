2007 Nissan Murano

$3,000 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 3 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10032333

10032333 Stock #: B10PA072W

B10PA072W VIN: JN8AZ08W67W638462

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Chardonnay Metallic

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 235,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Brake Assist Electronic Brake Distribution Child safety rear door locks Front seat active head restraints Energy absorbing steering column Front & rear crumple zones Front seat belt pretensioners & load limiters Interior Tilt Steering Column TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Rear Window Defroster Front Bucket Seats Pwr windows Lockable glove box 4-way manual passenger seat Dual front/rear cup holders Illuminated visor vanity mirrors Immobilizer system (2) 12-volt pwr outlets Under cargo floor storage Exterior Rear Spoiler CHROME DOOR HANDLES Rear Privacy Glass Halogen Headlights Variable intermittent windshield wipers Chrome front grille Rear intermittent wiper Body-colored pwr mirrors Mechanical Pwr rack & pinion steering Front/rear stabilizer bars 4-wheel independent suspension 4-wheel vented disc brakes All-Wheel Drive Dual exhaust w/chrome finishers Seating 3-point seat belts all seating positions Additional Features Rear B-pillar A/C vents Coin box w/lid Luxury seat cloth Side sills 18" 6-spoke alloy wheels Air conditioning w/dual zone automatic temperature control cell phone holder Brushed aluminum rear bumper protector LED rear combination lights Xtronic continuously variable automatic transmission P235/65TR18 all-season tires AM/FM stereo w/CD player, (4) speakers Body-colored front/rear bumpers w/chrome lower front bumper UV cut glass front windows 3-pod style fine vision instrumentation cluster-inc: tachometer, twin LCD trip odometers, coolant temp 60/40 split flat-fold reclining rear seat w/(3) head restraints, fold down center armrest w/cupholders & cargo area release levers 7" color LCD display monitor Center console mounted sliding armrest Double fold center console lid Front dual overhead map lamps Illuminated entry system w/light fade-out feature Real aluminum trim Rear dual overhead reading lights Sunglass tray 3.5L DOHC MFI V6 engine Double-tipped platinum spark plugs Electronically controlled liquid-filled engine mounts Temporary spare tire located under cargo area floor ELR seat belt for driver ELR/ALR seat belts for outboard passengers LATCH child safety seat system-inc: lower anchors & tethers for children Nissan Advanced Airbag System (AABS)-inc: driver & front passenger dual-stage airbags & side-impact supplemental airbags, front & rear roof- mounted curtain side-impact supplemental airbags Reinforced front side member/front pillar/body sill Upper tether anchors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.