Palladino Mazda
2007 Nissan Murano
S
936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2
235,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10032333
- Stock #: B10PA072W
- VIN: JN8AZ08W67W638462
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Chardonnay Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 235,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This SUV has 235,000 kms. It's chardonnay metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.5L V6 24V MPFI DOHC engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinomazda.ca/finance/
Palladino Mazda in Sudbury Ontario is your ultimate resource for new Mazda vehicles and used Mazda vehicles. We not only offer our clients a large selection of top quality, affordable Mazda models, but we do so with uncompromising customer service and professionalism. We takes pride in representing one of Canada's premier automotive brands. Mazda models lead the way in terms of affordability, reliability, performance, and fuel efficiency.The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 340+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Brake Assist
Electronic Brake Distribution
Child safety rear door locks
Front seat active head restraints
Energy absorbing steering column
Front & rear crumple zones
Front seat belt pretensioners & load limiters
Interior
Tilt Steering Column
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
Pwr windows
Lockable glove box
4-way manual passenger seat
Dual front/rear cup holders
Illuminated visor vanity mirrors
Immobilizer system
(2) 12-volt pwr outlets
Under cargo floor storage
Exterior
Rear Spoiler
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Rear Privacy Glass
Halogen Headlights
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Chrome front grille
Rear intermittent wiper
Body-colored pwr mirrors
Mechanical
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Front/rear stabilizer bars
4-wheel independent suspension
4-wheel vented disc brakes
All-Wheel Drive
Dual exhaust w/chrome finishers
Seating
3-point seat belts all seating positions
Additional Features
Rear B-pillar A/C vents
Coin box w/lid
Luxury seat cloth
Side sills
18" 6-spoke alloy wheels
Air conditioning w/dual zone automatic temperature control
cell phone holder
Brushed aluminum rear bumper protector
LED rear combination lights
Xtronic continuously variable automatic transmission
P235/65TR18 all-season tires
AM/FM stereo w/CD player, (4) speakers
Body-colored front/rear bumpers w/chrome lower front bumper
UV cut glass front windows
3-pod style fine vision instrumentation cluster-inc: tachometer, twin LCD trip odometers, coolant temp
60/40 split flat-fold reclining rear seat w/(3) head restraints, fold down center armrest w/cupholders & cargo area release levers
7" color LCD display monitor
Center console mounted sliding armrest
Double fold center console lid
Front dual overhead map lamps
Illuminated entry system w/light fade-out feature
Real aluminum trim
Rear dual overhead reading lights
Sunglass tray
3.5L DOHC MFI V6 engine
Double-tipped platinum spark plugs
Electronically controlled liquid-filled engine mounts
Temporary spare tire located under cargo area floor
ELR seat belt for driver
ELR/ALR seat belts for outboard passengers
LATCH child safety seat system-inc: lower anchors & tethers for children
Nissan Advanced Airbag System (AABS)-inc: driver & front passenger dual-stage airbags & side-impact supplemental airbags, front & rear roof- mounted curtain side-impact supplemental airbags
Reinforced front side member/front pillar/body sill
Upper tether anchors
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
