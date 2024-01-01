$11,543+ tax & licensing
2014 Nissan Sentra
S - Bluetooth - Low Mileage
2014 Nissan Sentra
S - Bluetooth - Low Mileage
Location
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-673-6733
$11,543
+ taxes & licensing
89,814KM
Used
VIN 3N1AB7AP6EL649687
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red Brick
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 89,814 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors!
Thanks to competitive pricing, admirable fuel economy, and a well-appointed cabin, this Nissan Sentra is a strong choice in the compact class. This 2014 Nissan Sentra is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
This Nissan Sentra completely redefines what an affordable car can be and proves the good life is well within reach. It has tasteful styling inside and out, advanced features you'll love, and a huge interior with surprising luxuries. The drive is good too with a smooth, fuel-efficient drivetrain. See what you've been missing in this Nissan Sentra. This sedan has 89,814 kms. It's red brick in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 130HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back. The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 110+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
$11,543
+ taxes & licensing
Palladino Honda
705-673-6733
2014 Nissan Sentra