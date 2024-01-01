$3,900+ tax & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Cruze
2LT - Sunroof - Leather Seats
2015 Chevrolet Cruze
2LT - Sunroof - Leather Seats
Location
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-673-6733
$3,900
+ taxes & licensing
168,515KM
Used
VIN 1G1PE5SB3F7227168
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # N01QA007W
- Mileage 168,515 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Premium Audio, Bluetooth!
The Chevy Cruze is more than just an inexpensive compact. It's a fun car that you'll be excited to drive. This 2015 Chevrolet Cruze is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
The compact 2015 Chevrolet Cruze offers a spacious cabin, an attractive look, and great fuel-efficiency all at a price that makes it easy to live with. Who says low-cost compact cars have to be boring? The Chevy Cruze has all of the functionality and efficiency of a compact sedan while showing off a distinct look inside and out. It also comes with the reliability that Chevy is famous for. With the Chevy Cruze, getting there is part of the fun. This sedan has 168,515 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Premium Audio, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back. The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 110+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 9
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Interior
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Mobile hotspot internet access
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Profile: 60
Black grille w/chrome surround
Safety
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
OnStar Directions & Connections
Mechanical
Torsion beam rear suspension
Front Independent Suspension
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Windows
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension
Security
Audio system security
Trim
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
Additional Features
4 door
Premium Audio
Radio data system
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Diameter: 16
Wheel Width: 6.5
Rear door type: Trunk
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Intercooled Turbo
Express open/close glass sunroof
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Pioneer
Driver and passenger knee airbags
Clock: In-radio display
Silver aluminum rims
Tires: Width: 215 mm
Diameter of tires: 16.0"
Front Head Room: 998 mm
Rear Leg Room: 898 mm
Overall Width: 1,796 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,074 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.2 L/100 km
Rear Head Room: 963 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: City: 9.0 L/100 km
Max Cargo Capacity: 425 L
Front Shoulder Room: 1,391 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,346 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Overall height: 1,476 mm
Wheelbase: 2,685 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,331 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,369 mm
Dash trim: Cloth/metal-look
Fuel Capacity: 59 L
Overall Length: 4,597 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 1,960 kg
Chevrolet MyLink
Manual child safety locks
Stability controll with anti-roll
OnStar RemoteLink
Halogen aero-composite headlights
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
Call Dealer
705-673-XXXX(click to show)
