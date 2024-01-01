$17,498+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2016 Honda Civic
COUPE EX-T w/ Honda Sensing
2016 Honda Civic
COUPE EX-T w/ Honda Sensing
Location
Palladino Mazda
936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2
705-524-3300
$17,498
+ taxes & licensing
99,562KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2HGFC3B48GH425296
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Taffeta White
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 99,562 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Bluetooth, Heated Seats!
The new 2016 Honda Civic Coupe features advanced safety technology, daring exterior styling with sporty handling and strong engines. This 2016 Honda Civic Coupe is for sale today in Sudbury.
Completely redesigned for 2016, the Honda Civic Coupe has a stylish new exterior, a more fuel-efficient engine and is sportier than ever without sacrificing ride comfort. The 2016 Honda Civic manages to successfully serve as both a practical, reliable car and a fun, sporty vehicle that has some of the best steering, best handling and best driving dynamics in its class. This coupe has 99,562 kms. It's taffeta white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 1.5L I4 16V GDI DOHC Turbo engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Civic Coupe's trim level is EX-T w/ Honda Sensing. This Civic EX-T gives you a long list of luxurious and hi-tech features that includes dual-zone automatic climate control, Bluetooth with wi-fi tethering, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a power moonroof, heated front seats plus a stylish rear spoiler and aluminum wheels. You also get advanced safety tech like collision mitigation braking system, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Bluetooth, Heated Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinomazda.ca/finance/
Palladino Mazda in Sudbury Ontario is your ultimate resource for new Mazda vehicles and used Mazda vehicles. We not only offer our clients a large selection of top quality, affordable Mazda models, but we do so with uncompromising customer service and professionalism. We takes pride in representing one of Canada's premier automotive brands. Mazda models lead the way in terms of affordability, reliability, performance, and fuel efficiency.The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
The new 2016 Honda Civic Coupe features advanced safety technology, daring exterior styling with sporty handling and strong engines. This 2016 Honda Civic Coupe is for sale today in Sudbury.
Completely redesigned for 2016, the Honda Civic Coupe has a stylish new exterior, a more fuel-efficient engine and is sportier than ever without sacrificing ride comfort. The 2016 Honda Civic manages to successfully serve as both a practical, reliable car and a fun, sporty vehicle that has some of the best steering, best handling and best driving dynamics in its class. This coupe has 99,562 kms. It's taffeta white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 1.5L I4 16V GDI DOHC Turbo engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Civic Coupe's trim level is EX-T w/ Honda Sensing. This Civic EX-T gives you a long list of luxurious and hi-tech features that includes dual-zone automatic climate control, Bluetooth with wi-fi tethering, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a power moonroof, heated front seats plus a stylish rear spoiler and aluminum wheels. You also get advanced safety tech like collision mitigation braking system, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Bluetooth, Heated Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinomazda.ca/finance/
Palladino Mazda in Sudbury Ontario is your ultimate resource for new Mazda vehicles and used Mazda vehicles. We not only offer our clients a large selection of top quality, affordable Mazda models, but we do so with uncompromising customer service and professionalism. We takes pride in representing one of Canada's premier automotive brands. Mazda models lead the way in terms of affordability, reliability, performance, and fuel efficiency.The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Remote Engine Start
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
2 door
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Profile: 50
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 8
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
Trim
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Windows
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Additional Features
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power remote trunk release
One 12V DC power outlet
Rear door type: Trunk
Wheel Width: 7
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Audio system memory card slot
Intercooled Turbo
Express open/close glass sunroof
Metal-look shift knob trim
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Clock: In-radio display
Grille with chrome bar
Wheelbase: 2,700 mm
Fuel Capacity: 47 L
Tires: Width: 215 mm
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 5.6 L/100 km
Front Leg Room: 1,074 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,336 mm
Rear Head Room: 876 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,374 mm
Rear Leg Room: 912 mm
Max cargo capacity: 343 L
Overall height: 1,395 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 1,770 kg
Fuel Consumption: City: 7.5 L/100 km
Front Shoulder Room: 1,446 mm
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Curb weight: 1,313 kg
Overall Length: 4,492 mm
Overall Width: 1,878 mm
HondaLink Assist
Rear Hip Room: 1,223 mm
Front Head Room: 928 mm
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Halogen projector beam headlights
2 USB ports
Right exterior parking camera
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
Forward Collision Mitigation : Collision Mitigation Braking System
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Palladino Mazda
2019 Dodge Journey Crossroad - Leather Seats 54,681 KM $26,872 + tax & lic
2021 Hyundai KONA 2.0L Luxury AWD - Leather Seats 93,475 KM $24,998 + tax & lic
2019 Jeep Cherokee North - Aluminum Wheels - Android Auto 120,689 KM $23,576 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Palladino Mazda
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Palladino Mazda
936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2
Call Dealer
705-524-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$17,498
+ taxes & licensing
Palladino Mazda
705-524-3300
2016 Honda Civic