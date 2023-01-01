2016 Jeep Wrangler

$29,115 + taxes & licensing 8 3 , 6 1 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 9583477

Stock #: N12NA013T

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bright White

Interior Colour Dark Saddle/Black

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 4

Mileage 83,613 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist ABS Brakes Stability Control ABS ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Rollover protection bars Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Tachometer Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Compass Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Leather Steering Wheel GPS Navigation Speed Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Floor mats Remote Start System Front Bucket Seats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Leather-wrapped steering wheel Front Reading Lights MOPAR Slush Mats Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription 6.5" Touchscreen Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Power Mirror(s) Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Block Heater Four Wheel Drive rock rails Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle Performance Suspension Front Anti-Roll Bar Heavy Duty Suspension w/Gas Shocks 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices 8 speakers Remote USB Port SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Rear Window Wiper Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Rear All-Terrain Tires - Front All-Terrain Front fog lights Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Trailer Tow Group Variably intermittent wipers Fully automatic headlights Windows Rear Defrost Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Seating Cloth Bucket Seats Heated Front Seat(s) Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Dual Top Group Panic Alarm Call 888-539-7474 Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Convertible Hardtop Glass rear window Integrated roll-over protection Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Sunrider Soft Top Rear Anti-Roll Bar Connectivity Group Targa Roof Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Chrome & leather wrapped shift knob DUAL TOP GROUP -inc: Black Sunrider Soft Top Sunrider Soft Top BRIGHT WHITE 3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD) ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD) SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 Black Sunrider Soft Top 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available Electronic Vehicle Information Centre TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: Class II Hitch Receiver 4-Pin Wiring Harness For SiriusXM Info 4-Pin Wiring Harness Class II Hitch Receiver Low Gloss Black Wrangler Decal Hood w/Power Dome A/C Refrigerant 75th Anniversary Badge Body Colour Grille w/Bronze Accent Jeep 75th Anniversary Package Moroccan Sun Interior Accents Leather-Faced Seat w/Ombre Mesh Inserts Quick Order Package 24H 75th Anniversary RADIO: 430 6.5" TOUCH/AM/FM/CD/HDD Wheels: 17 x 7.5 Bronze 75th Anniversary DARK SADDLE/BLACK LEATHER-FACED SEAT W/OMBRE MESH INSERTS Bronze Jeep Grille Badge 2 Front & 1 Rear Bronze Tow Hook Bronze Trail Rated Badge IP Grab Handle w/75th Anniversary Logo Moroccan Sun Instrument Panel Bezel Wheels: 18" x 7.5" Polished Aluminum w/Satin Carbn Radio: 430N 6.5" Touch/CD/HDD/NAV Rear seats Folding position: tumble forward Low Gloss Bronze Front Bumper TRANSMISSION: 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Tip Start Hill Descent Control RADIO: 430N 6.5" TOUCH/CD/HDD/NAV -inc: 6.5" Touchscreen Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available GPS Navigation Remote USB Port QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24H 75TH ANNIVERSARY -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic 2 Front & 1 Rear Bronze Tow Hook Bronze Jeep Grille Badge Bronze Trail Rated Badge Low Gloss Black Wrangler Decal Moroccan Sun Instrumen... Low Gloss Bronze Rear Bumper

