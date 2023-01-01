$29,115+ tax & licensing
$29,115
+ taxes & licensing
Subaru of Sudbury
705-419-2285
2016 Jeep Wrangler
75th Anniversary
Subaru of Sudbury
2097 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2
705-419-2285
83,613KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Stock #: N12NA013T
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Dark Saddle/Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 83,613 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD 2dr 75th Anniversary, 5-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Front Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Front Reading Lights
MOPAR Slush Mats
Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth
1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription
6.5" Touchscreen
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Block Heater
Four Wheel Drive
rock rails
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
Performance Suspension
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Heavy Duty Suspension w/Gas Shocks
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices
8 speakers
Remote USB Port
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Front fog lights
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Trailer Tow Group
Variably intermittent wipers
Fully automatic headlights
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cloth Bucket Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Dual Top Group
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Convertible Hardtop
Glass rear window
Integrated roll-over protection
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Sunrider Soft Top
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Connectivity Group
Targa Roof
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Chrome & leather wrapped shift knob
DUAL TOP GROUP -inc: Black Sunrider Soft Top Sunrider Soft Top
BRIGHT WHITE
3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474
Black Sunrider Soft Top
40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available
Electronic Vehicle Information Centre
TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: Class II Hitch Receiver 4-Pin Wiring Harness
4-Pin Wiring Harness
Class II Hitch Receiver
Low Gloss Black Wrangler Decal
Hood w/Power Dome
A/C Refrigerant
75th Anniversary Badge
Body Colour Grille w/Bronze Accent
Jeep 75th Anniversary Package
Moroccan Sun Interior Accents
Leather-Faced Seat w/Ombre Mesh Inserts
Quick Order Package 24H 75th Anniversary
RADIO: 430 6.5" TOUCH/AM/FM/CD/HDD
Wheels: 17 x 7.5 Bronze 75th Anniversary
DARK SADDLE/BLACK LEATHER-FACED SEAT W/OMBRE MESH INSERTS
Bronze Jeep Grille Badge
2 Front & 1 Rear Bronze Tow Hook
Bronze Trail Rated Badge
IP Grab Handle w/75th Anniversary Logo
Moroccan Sun Instrument Panel Bezel
Wheels: 18" x 7.5" Polished Aluminum w/Satin Carbn
Radio: 430N 6.5" Touch/CD/HDD/NAV
Rear seats Folding position: tumble forward
Low Gloss Bronze Front Bumper
TRANSMISSION: 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Tip Start Hill Descent Control
RADIO: 430N 6.5" TOUCH/CD/HDD/NAV -inc: 6.5" Touchscreen Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available GPS Navigation Remote USB Port
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24H 75TH ANNIVERSARY -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic 2 Front & 1 Rear Bronze Tow Hook Bronze Jeep Grille Badge Bronze Trail Rated Badge Low Gloss Black Wrangler Decal Moroccan Sun Instrument Panel Bezel
Low Gloss Bronze Rear Bumper
Subaru of Sudbury
2097 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2