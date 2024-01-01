$34,744+ tax & licensing
2016 Toyota Tundra
SR - Bluetooth - Low Mileage
Location
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-673-6733
$34,744
+ taxes & licensing
27,000KM
Used
VIN 5TFUM5F10GX066262
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 27,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors!
Whether you're using this Tundra for the weekday grind or an adventure with the family, this Tundra can handle it with ease. This 2016 Toyota Tundra is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
The 2016 Toyota Tundra is ready for work or play with its impressive towing capacity and built to last overall quality. From the aggressive grille designs to the bold Tundra badge stamped in the tailgate, this Tundra commands respect. Loading and unloading your cargo is now a breeze thanks to the hydraulically assisted Easy Lower and Lift Tailgate found on all 2016 Tundra's. From the job site, to the commute home, or to the home improvement store on the weekend, the Tundra delivers sure-footed performance with exceptional stability under load. This 2016 Toyota Tundra is truly built to do everything you need! This low mileage Double Cab 4X4 pickup has just 27,000 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 4.6L V8 32V MPFI DOHC engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Tundra's trim level is SR. This Tundra SR was built for work and play cranking out 381 horsepower and 401 lb.-ft. of torque. Matched with an huge cargo bed, it'll handle just about anything you throw in it. Standard features include a 6.1 inch display with touchscreen, bluetooth connectivity, air conditioning, 18 inch steel wheels, wireless streaming and even a rear backup camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors, Soft Door Close.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application

Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back. The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Rear View Camera
Engine Immobilizer
Manual front air conditioning
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Tires: Profile: 70
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: T
Argent grille
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Fixed antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Trim
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Convenience
External temperature display
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Cupholders: Front and rear
Clock: In-dash
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Windows
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Leaf rear spring
Rigid axle rear suspension
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Leaf rear suspension
Mechanical
Double wishbone front suspension
Front Independent Suspension
Seating
Split rear bench
Front split-bench
Additional Features
4 door
Automatic locking hubs
Speed-proportional power steering
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Width: 8
Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
Rear door type: Tailgate
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Fold-up cushion rear seats
Three 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary engine cooler
Silver styled steel rims
Audio system memory card slot
Wheel Diameter: 18
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Black bumpers
Video Monitor Location: Front
Driver and passenger knee airbags
Overall height: 1,941 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,664 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Tires: Width: 255 mm
Rear Head Room: 983 mm
Rear Leg Room: 881 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,565 mm
Overall Width: 2,029 mm
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Front Head Room: 1,008 mm
Fuel Capacity: 100 L
Curb weight: 2,450 kg
Front Leg Room: 1,080 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 16.9 L/100 km
AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio
Floor mats: Vinyl/rubber front and rear
Front Shoulder Room: 1,669 mm
Manual child safety locks
Gross vehicle weight: 3,125 kg
Overall Length: 5,814 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,590 mm
Wheelbase: 3,701 mm
Soft Door Close
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 12.9 L/100 km
Halogen aero-composite headlights
1 USB port
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
