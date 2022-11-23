2017 Chevrolet Trax ...

$18,586 + taxes & licensing 1 0 3 , 5 8 5 K M Used Get Financing

Stock #: 1-BC0459A

VIN: 3GNCJKSB7HL139763

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 103,585 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Rear View Camera Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Front Reading Lights Dual Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Mobile hotspot internet access Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Side Airbag TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Control Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Exterior Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Tires: Profile: 70 Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Black grille w/chrome surround Mechanical Torsion beam rear suspension Front Independent Suspension Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Center Console: Full with storage Comfort Interior air filtration Windows Privacy glass: Light Suspension Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Coil rear spring Front suspension stabilizer bar Strut front suspension Semi-independent rear suspension Suspension class: Touring Seating Split rear bench Security Audio system security Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Diameter: 16 Flip forward cushion/seatback rear seats One 12V DC power outlet Wheel Width: 6.5 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Rear area cargo cover: Rigid Rear spoiler: Lip Intercooled Turbo Video Monitor Location: Front Driver and passenger knee airbags Clock: In-radio display Diameter of tires: 16.0" Front Leg Room: 1,036 mm Tires: Width: 205 mm Front Head Room: 1,006 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.1 L/100 km Rear Shoulder Room: 1,341 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 9.2 L/100 km Rear Leg Room: 907 mm Fuel Capacity: 53 L Overall Width: 1,775 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,374 mm Urethane shift knob trim Urethane steering wheel trim Rear Hip Room: 1,288 mm Rear Head Room: 986 mm Front Hip Room: 1,313 mm Max cargo capacity: 1,371 L Gross vehicle weight: 1,990 kg Wheelbase: 2,555 mm Audio System Premium Brand: Chevrolet MyLink Manual child safety locks Curb weight: 1,417 kg Overall Length: 4,257 mm Overall height: 1,646 mm Chevrolet MyLink Touch OnStar Guidance Halogen aero-composite headlights 2 USB ports Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring

