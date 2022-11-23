$18,586+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$18,586
+ taxes & licensing
Palladino Honda
705-673-6733
2017 Chevrolet Trax
2017 Chevrolet Trax
LS - Bluetooth
Location
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-673-6733
$18,586
+ taxes & licensing
103,585KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9411715
- Stock #: 1-BC0459A
- VIN: 3GNCJKSB7HL139763
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 103,585 KM
Vehicle Description
Trax is a small SUV designed for big city living, skillfully manoeuvring crowded roads and offering cargo versatility for any lifestyle. This 2017 Chevrolet Trax is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
The redesigned 2017 Chevrolet Trax is made for the city and moulded for your lifestyle. From its athletic design to it's advanced safety technologies, every detail is an invitation to explore your city and uncover all of its hidden gems. The sophisticated front dual-cockpit design makes important functions easily accessible to both the driver and passenger, while its expansive view of the road makes driving this super stylish SUV an exciting advernture. This SUV has 103,585 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Trax's trim level is LS. The 2017 Trax LS comes with a 7 inch colour touch screen display, bluetooth connectivity, durable cloth seats and driver power lumbar, a 6 speaker audio system with a UBS plugin, steering wheel mounted audio controls, Stabilitrak, 10 standard air bags, a rear vision camera plus power windows, power lock and keyless remote entry. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning, Power Windows.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Rear View Camera
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Mobile hotspot internet access
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Tires: Profile: 70
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Black grille w/chrome surround
Torsion beam rear suspension
Front Independent Suspension
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Center Console: Full with storage
Interior air filtration
Privacy glass: Light
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension
Suspension class: Touring
Split rear bench
Audio system security
4 door
Radio data system
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Diameter: 16
Flip forward cushion/seatback rear seats
One 12V DC power outlet
Wheel Width: 6.5
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Rear area cargo cover: Rigid
Rear spoiler: Lip
Intercooled Turbo
Video Monitor Location: Front
Driver and passenger knee airbags
Clock: In-radio display
Diameter of tires: 16.0"
Front Leg Room: 1,036 mm
Tires: Width: 205 mm
Front Head Room: 1,006 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.1 L/100 km
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,341 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 9.2 L/100 km
Rear Leg Room: 907 mm
Fuel Capacity: 53 L
Overall Width: 1,775 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,374 mm
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Rear Hip Room: 1,288 mm
Rear Head Room: 986 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,313 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1,371 L
Gross vehicle weight: 1,990 kg
Wheelbase: 2,555 mm
Audio System Premium Brand: Chevrolet MyLink
Manual child safety locks
Curb weight: 1,417 kg
Overall Length: 4,257 mm
Overall height: 1,646 mm
Chevrolet MyLink Touch
OnStar Guidance
Halogen aero-composite headlights
2 USB ports
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Palladino Honda
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5