Low Mileage, Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control, Bluetooth!

The Accord delivers driving fun in a practical package, says Car and Driver. This 2017 Honda Accord Sedan is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.

When does a car become more than just a car? For over three decades, the Accord has been Honda's answer. In its ninth generation, Honda's signature vehicle continues to evolve with drivers and all of their humanity in mind. And the relationship between an Accord and its owner continues to be something very special. The Honda Accord is a comfortable, efficient car you can count on. This low mileage sedan has just 57,251 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.4L I4 16V GDI DOHC engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Accord Sedan's trim level is Touring. The Touring trim brings some luxurious features to this Accord while remaining a good value. It comes with heated leather seats, a memory driver's seat, Display Audio System with satellite navigation, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, 7 speaker premium audio, wireless charging, a power sunroof, a rear view camera, remote start, and Honda Sensing Technologies like adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Wireless Charging, Collision Warning.

2017 Honda Accord

57,251 KM

$25,499

+ tax & licensing
2017 Honda Accord

Sedan Touring - Navigation

2017 Honda Accord

Sedan Touring - Navigation

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-673-6733

$25,499

+ taxes & licensing

57,251KM
Used
VIN 1HGCR2F06HA802260

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 57,251 KM

Low Mileage, Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control, Bluetooth!

The Accord delivers driving fun in a practical package, says Car and Driver. This 2017 Honda Accord Sedan is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.

When does a car become more than just a car? For over three decades, the Accord has been Honda's answer. In its ninth generation, Honda's signature vehicle continues to evolve with drivers and all of their humanity in mind. And the relationship between an Accord and its owner continues to be something very special. The Honda Accord is a comfortable, efficient car you can count on. This low mileage sedan has just 57,251 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.4L I4 16V GDI DOHC engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Accord Sedan's trim level is Touring. The Touring trim brings some luxurious features to this Accord while remaining a good value. It comes with heated leather seats, a memory driver's seat, Display Audio System with satellite navigation, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, 7 speaker premium audio, wireless charging, a power sunroof, a rear view camera, remote start, and Honda Sensing Technologies like adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Wireless Charging, Collision Warning.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application



Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back. The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 110+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o

Power Options

Power Windows
Remote power door locks

Leather Seats
Memory Seats
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY

Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Remote Engine Start
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Driver seat memory
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter

Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: V
Tires: Profile: 45

Stability Control
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt

MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 7
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
WIRELESS CHARGING

Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension

External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Rain sensing front wipers

Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones

Privacy glass: Light

Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension

Audio system security

Leather shift knob trim

4 door
Radio data system
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Width: 8
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Rear door type: Trunk
Mechanical remote trunk release
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Turn signal in mirrors
Wheel Diameter: 19
Express open/close glass sunroof
Video Monitor Location: Front
Active suspension
Leather/piano black steering wheel trim
Clock: In-radio display
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,079 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,435 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 8.7 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 65 L
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.6 L/100 km
Front Head Room: 955 mm
Rear Head Room: 940 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,412 mm
Curb weight: 1,558 kg
Diameter of tires: 19.0"
Rear Leg Room: 977 mm
Wheelbase: 2,775 mm
Overall height: 1,465 mm
Overall Width: 1,849 mm
Max cargo capacity: 439 L
Front Shoulder Room: 1,489 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio
Rear Hip Room: 1,389 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 1,980 kg
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Manual child safety locks
HondaLink
Overall Length: 4,907 mm
Collision Warning
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
2 USB ports
Right exterior parking camera
Front and rear reverse sensing system
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
LED low/high beam aero-composite headlights
Forward Collision Mitigation : Collision Mitigation Braking System
Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation

Palladino Honda

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

$25,499

+ taxes & licensing

Palladino Honda

705-673-6733

2017 Honda Accord