$24,935 + taxes & licensing 7 4 , 2 1 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9392791

9392791 Stock #: B10NA030

B10NA030 VIN: SHHFK7H40HU310259

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 74,210 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Seating Heated Seats Interior Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Remote Keyless Entry Rear View Camera Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Front Reading Lights Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Windows Sunroof Privacy glass: Light Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 8 Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity Convenience Remote Engine Start Proximity Key External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Exterior Black grille Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: Performance AS Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up Seatback storage: 1 Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Braking Assist Wheel Width: 8 Rear quarter windows: Wiper park Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Power remote trunk release One 12V DC power outlet Fuel Type: Premium unleaded Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Wheel Diameter: 18 Intercooled Turbo Express open/close glass sunroof Metal-look shift knob trim Video Monitor Location: Front Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Tires: Speed Rating: W Tires: Profile: 40 Clock: In-radio display Wheelbase: 2,700 mm Tires: Width: 235 mm Fuel Capacity: 47 L Diameter of tires: 18.0" Fuel Consumption: City: 7.9 L/100 km Front Leg Room: 1,074 mm Curb weight: 1,354 kg Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.6 L/100 km Blind Spot Detection Front Hip Room: 1,364 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,240 mm Rear Head Room: 949 mm Rear Leg Room: 916 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,446 mm Overall Length: 4,519 mm Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents Manual child safety locks Rear Shoulder Room: 1,398 mm HondaLink Front Head Room: 954 mm Overall height: 1,429 mm Overall Width: 1,878 mm Max cargo capacity: 1,308 L Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125 Lane Departure Warning: Active Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Halogen projector beam headlights 2 USB ports Right exterior parking camera Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring Forward Collision Mitigation : Collision Mitigation Braking System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.