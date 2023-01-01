$23,549+ tax & licensing
$23,549
+ taxes & licensing
Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury
705-522-7777
2017 Kia Sorento
2017 Kia Sorento
LX Turbo - Bluetooth - Heated Seats
Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury
2091 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2
705-522-7777
$23,549
+ taxes & licensing
77,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10050843
- Stock #: 6823HEN1656
- VIN: 5XYPGDA14HG319447
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 77,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out our wide selection of NEW and PRE-OWNED vehicles today!
Unexpected capability meets unparalleled comfort. A perfect SUV for your next great adventure. This 2017 Kia Sorento is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
The 2017 Sorento has been redesigned with a wider stance and a longer wheelbase to provide a more versatile cabin. The Sorento has elegantly sculpted surfaces, more cabin space, and a wraparound dashboard for distinctive appeal. From finely crafted seating to intuitive advanced technologies, it's the car you drive to seek out adventure.This SUV has 77,000 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 240HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Sorento's trim level is LX Turbo. The EX Turbo trim gives you a satisfying blend of features and value, with an added dose of performance thanks to the turbocharged engine. It comes standard with a seven-inch LCD audio display with Android Auto and SiriusXM, an aux jack, and a USB port, Bluetooth phone connectivity, a rearview camera, leather seats which are heated in front, a heated steering wheel, automatic climate control, steering wheel audio and cruise control, blind spot detection, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Aluminum Wheels, Siriusxm, Steering Wheel Audio Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.mercedes-benz-sudbury.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/
LocationMercedes-Benz of Sudbury is conveniently located at 2091 Long Lake Road in Sudbury, Ontario. If you cant make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Rear View Camera
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Seating
Heated Seats
Split rear bench
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Roof Rails
Aluminum Wheels
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: T
Tires: Profile: 65
Black grille w/chrome surround
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Safety
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Trim
Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery
Leather shift knob trim
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Convenience
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Simulated wood center console trim
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Additional Features
4 door
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 7
Three 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear spoiler: Lip
Intercooled Turbo
Turn signal in mirrors
Simulated wood dash trim
Simulated wood door trim
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Silver aluminum rims
Overall Width: 1,890 mm
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Rear Head Room: 998 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,120 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: City: 12.3 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.4 L/100 km
Blind Spot Detection
Fuel Capacity: 71 L
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Gross vehicle weight: 2,380 kg
Front Shoulder Room: 1,500 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,472 mm
Front Head Room: 1,004 mm
Rear Leg Room: 1,000 mm
UVO2
Overall Length: 4,760 mm
Overall height: 1,690 mm
Wheelbase: 2,780 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,439 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,433 mm
Max cargo capacity: 2,082 L
Curb weight: 1,816 kg
Manual child safety locks
SiriusXM
Stability controll with anti-roll
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Halogen projector beam headlights
2 USB ports
Rear reverse sensing system
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto mirroring
Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury
2091 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2