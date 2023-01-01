2017 Kia Sorento

$23,549 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 7 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10050843

10050843 Stock #: 6823HEN1656

6823HEN1656 VIN: 5XYPGDA14HG319447

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 77,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Rear View Camera Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Front Reading Lights Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Seating Heated Seats Split rear bench Exterior Daytime Running Lights Roof Rails Aluminum Wheels Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Tires: Prefix: P Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: T Tires: Profile: 65 Black grille w/chrome surround Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Control Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Safety Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Trim Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery Leather shift knob trim Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Permanent locking hubs Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Convenience Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Simulated wood center console trim Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Additional Features 4 door Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 Rear quarter windows: Wiper park Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Width: 7 Three 12V DC power outlets 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Electrochromatic rearview mirror Rear spoiler: Lip Intercooled Turbo Turn signal in mirrors Simulated wood dash trim Simulated wood door trim Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park Video Monitor Location: Front Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Silver aluminum rims Overall Width: 1,890 mm Tires: Width: 235 mm Diameter of tires: 17.0" Rear Head Room: 998 mm Front Leg Room: 1,120 mm SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Fuel Consumption: City: 12.3 L/100 km Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.4 L/100 km Blind Spot Detection Fuel Capacity: 71 L SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Gross vehicle weight: 2,380 kg Front Shoulder Room: 1,500 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,472 mm Front Head Room: 1,004 mm Rear Leg Room: 1,000 mm UVO2 Overall Length: 4,760 mm Overall height: 1,690 mm Wheelbase: 2,780 mm Front Hip Room: 1,439 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,433 mm Max cargo capacity: 2,082 L Curb weight: 1,816 kg Manual child safety locks SiriusXM Stability controll with anti-roll Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Halogen projector beam headlights 2 USB ports Rear reverse sensing system Apple CarPlay & Android Auto mirroring

