$28,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2017 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class
300 4MATIC Base 4MATIC
2017 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class
300 4MATIC Base 4MATIC
Location
Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury
2091 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2
705-522-7777
$28,990
+ taxes & licensing
63,210KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN WDC0G4KB5HF150173
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Selenite Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # N11QA219T
- Mileage 63,210 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Premium Plus Package, LED Lighting System, Premium Package!
Check out our wide selection of NEW and PRE-OWNED vehicles today!
Edmunds.com says of the 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class, it combines a practical size, strong performance and a luxurious cabin with a long list of optional amenities. This 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
A long list of amenities and safety features make the 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class a formidable contender in its category. This SUV offers ample rear-seat space even for adults, elegant design and impressive capability.This low mileage SUV has just 63,210 kms. It's selenite grey metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L I4 16V GDI DOHC Turbo engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our GLC's trim level is 300 4MATIC. Stylish and capable with a powerful engine and a sumptuous interior, this GLE 300 4MATIC is definitely one of the best SUV by Mercedes-Benz. This mid size SUV is absolutely filled with options such as stylish aluminum wheels, 6 speaker stereo with Bluetooth compatibility and navigation, remote key-less entry and push button start, leather multi-functional steering wheel, power adjustable front seats with heating and Artico leather upholstery, cooled glove-box, drivers power anti whiplash head restraint, blind spot assist, forward collision prevention, child seat sensors, front and rear center armrests and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Premium Plus Package, Led Lighting System, Premium Package.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.mercedes-benz-sudbury.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/
LocationMercedes-Benz of Sudbury is conveniently located at 2091 Long Lake Road in Sudbury, Ontario. If you cant make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Check out our wide selection of NEW and PRE-OWNED vehicles today!
Edmunds.com says of the 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class, it combines a practical size, strong performance and a luxurious cabin with a long list of optional amenities. This 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
A long list of amenities and safety features make the 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class a formidable contender in its category. This SUV offers ample rear-seat space even for adults, elegant design and impressive capability.This low mileage SUV has just 63,210 kms. It's selenite grey metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L I4 16V GDI DOHC Turbo engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our GLC's trim level is 300 4MATIC. Stylish and capable with a powerful engine and a sumptuous interior, this GLE 300 4MATIC is definitely one of the best SUV by Mercedes-Benz. This mid size SUV is absolutely filled with options such as stylish aluminum wheels, 6 speaker stereo with Bluetooth compatibility and navigation, remote key-less entry and push button start, leather multi-functional steering wheel, power adjustable front seats with heating and Artico leather upholstery, cooled glove-box, drivers power anti whiplash head restraint, blind spot assist, forward collision prevention, child seat sensors, front and rear center armrests and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Premium Plus Package, Led Lighting System, Premium Package.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.mercedes-benz-sudbury.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/
LocationMercedes-Benz of Sudbury is conveniently located at 2091 Long Lake Road in Sudbury, Ontario. If you cant make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
power retractable mirrors
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Roof Rails
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Rear fog lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Tires: Prefix: P
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 55
Run flat tires
Safety
First Aid Kit
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front and rear
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Rain sensing front wipers
Genuine wood center console trim
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Security
Audio system security
Additional Features
4 door
PREMIUM PACKAGE
Radio data system
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Width: 8
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Power remote trunk release
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Three 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Audio system memory card slot
Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
Intercooled Turbo
Turn signal in mirrors
Genuine wood dash trim
Genuine wood door trim
Heated windshield washer jets
Wheel Diameter: 19
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
Passenger reverse tilt mirror
Residual Heat Distribution of Air Conditioner
Beverage cooler in glovebox
Leatherette seat upholstery
Driver knee airbags
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Overall Width: 1,890 mm
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 11.1 L/100 km
Front Shoulder Room: 1,455 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,435 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,036 mm
Fuel Capacity: 66 L
Rear Head Room: 978 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.5 L/100 km
Rear Leg Room: 947 mm
Diameter of tires: 19.0"
LED Lighting System
Urethane shift knob trim
AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio
Front Head Room: 960 mm
Premium Plus Package
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Manual child safety locks
Audio System Premium Brand: COMAND
Overall Length: 4,656 mm
Wheelbase: 2,874 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1,600 L
Gross vehicle weight: 2,365 kg
Curb weight: 1,765 kg
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70
Keyless ignition with push button start
Halogen aero-composite headlights
2 USB ports
Type of tires: Run-flat AS
Forward Collision Mitigation : PRE-SAFE
Overall height: 1,639 mm
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury
2022 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class 300 4MATIC SUV $9,975 OF OPTIONS INCLUDED! 16,800 KM $52,558 + tax & lic
2018 Jeep Compass Trailhawk - Leather Seats 45,560 KM $23,977 + tax & lic
2022 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class 300 4MATIC Coupe $5,025 OF OPTIONS INCLUDED! 14,250 KM $61,756 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury
2091 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2
Call Dealer
705-522-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$28,990
+ taxes & licensing
Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury
705-522-7777
2017 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class