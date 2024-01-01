Menu
Low Mileage, Aluminum Wheels, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Carplay, Android Auto!

An amazingly accommodating cabin, strong fuel economy, and competitive features estiblish the Honda Fit as a top choice in the subcompact car segment, says Edmunds. This 2018 Honda Fit is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.

You could say that the Fit is synonymous with fun. Its very fun to drive, full of awesome tech and safety features, and has room for four of your friends. The 2018 Fit has new sportier styling, while upholding its unmatched versatility and fun-to-drive attitude, add in Honda-tuned handling and this is a ride youll want to share with everyone.This low mileage hatchback has just 55,428 kms. Its crystal black pearl in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 1.5L I4 16V GDI DOHC engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Fits trim level is Sport. This amazing Sport is all about style. Features include a 7 inch touchscreen with built in audio system and 6 speakers, aluminum wheels, front fog lights, a leather steering wheel, Bluetooth, a backup camera, traction control, air conditioning, cruise control, a rear spoiler, heated front seats, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Carplay, Android Auto.

Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors arent what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back. The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 110+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury.

Location

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-673-6733

$20,999

+ taxes & licensing

55,428KM
Used
VIN 3HGGK5H66JM102241

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 55,428 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Aluminum Wheels, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Carplay, Android Auto!

An amazingly accommodating cabin, strong fuel economy, and competitive features estiblish the Honda Fit as a top choice in the subcompact car segment, says Edmunds. This 2018 Honda Fit is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.

You could say that the Fit is synonymous with fun. It's very fun to drive, full of awesome tech and safety features, and has room for four of your friends. The 2018 Fit has new sportier styling, while upholding its unmatched versatility and fun-to-drive attitude, add in Honda-tuned handling and this is a ride you'll want to share with everyone.This low mileage hatchback has just 55,428 kms. It's crystal black pearl in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 1.5L I4 16V GDI DOHC engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Fit's trim level is Sport. This amazing Sport is all about style. Features include a 7 inch touchscreen with built in audio system and 6 speakers, aluminum wheels, front fog lights, a leather steering wheel, Bluetooth, a backup camera, traction control, air conditioning, cruise control, a rear spoiler, heated front seats, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Carplay, Android Auto.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application



Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back. The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 110+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Remote power door locks

Seating

Heated Seats
Split rear bench

Interior

Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Mobile hotspot internet access

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Body-coloured bumpers
Intermittent front wipers
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 55
Black grille w/chrome accents

Safety

Stability Control
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt

Trim

Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery
Leather shift knob trim

Mechanical

Torsion beam rear suspension
Front Independent Suspension

Convenience

External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear

Comfort

Interior air filtration

Media / Nav / Comm

Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
Android Auto

Windows

Privacy glass: Light

Suspension

Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension

Security

Audio system security

Additional Features

4 door
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Braking Assist
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Diameter: 16
Wheel Width: 6
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Rear area cargo cover: Rigid
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Electric power steering
Metal-look/piano black door trim
Clock: In-radio display
Diameter of tires: 16.0"
Front Leg Room: 1,052 mm
Tires: Width: 185 mm
Overall Width: 1,694 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,336 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.5 L/100 km
Rear Head Room: 953 mm
Rear Leg Room: 998 mm
Front Head Room: 1,003 mm
Black aluminum rims
Overall height: 1,524 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,393 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 7.6 L/100 km
Wheelbase: 2,530 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,308 mm
Fuel Capacity: 40 L
Max cargo capacity: 1,492 L
Manual child safety locks
HondaLink
Rear Hip Room: 1,146 mm
Curb weight: 1,180 kg
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Overall Length : 4,100 mm
Halogen aero-composite headlights
2 USB ports
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
Forward Collision Mitigation : Collision Mitigation Braking System
Carplay

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Palladino Honda

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

