$33,946+ tax & licensing
2018 Honda Ridgeline
EX-L - New Rear Brakes! Apple CarPlay/ Android Auto/ Sunroof
2018 Honda Ridgeline
EX-L - New Rear Brakes! Apple CarPlay/ Android Auto/ Sunroof
Location
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-673-6733
$33,946
+ taxes & licensing
79,905KM
Used
VIN 5FPYK3F56JB501745
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour WHITE DIAMOND
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 79,905 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Adaptive Cruise Control, Rear View Camera!
The Honda Ridgeline is not your average pickup truck. It matches the toughness of its rivals while giving you vastly superior comfort and driveability. This 2018 Honda Ridgeline is for sale today in Sudbury.
Honda threw out the rulebook with the latest version of the Ridgeline and made a totally unconventional pickup truck. It has all the utility of a pickup combined with car-like ride quality. Its unique unibody design gives it excellent road manners and a smooth ride while maintaining the hard-working functionality of a truck. There's never been a pickup that's easier to drive, packed with quirks, versatility, and character making the 2018 Honda Ridgeline one of a kind. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 79,905 kms. It's white diamond in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.5L V6 24V GDI SOHC engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Ridgeline's trim level is EX-L. The luxurious Ridgeline EX-L treats you to a generous host of features. It comes with a display audio system with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and 7 speaker audio, heated leather seats, a heated steering wheel, front and rear parking sensors, remote start, a rear view camera, a power moonroof, LaneWatch blind spot detection, forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control and plenty more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Adaptive Cruise Control, Rear View Camera, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Detection.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back. The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 110+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Lane Departure Warning
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Remote power door locks
Seating
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Split rear bench
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 60
Windshield wiper deicer
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Engine Start
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Keyless Start
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Selective service internet access
Mechanical
Trailer Hitch
Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Comfort
air
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Rear air conditioning with separate controls
Convenience
cruise
tilt
Proximity Key
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 7
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Security
Audio system security
Additional Features
4 door
BACK UP CAMERA
LASER CRUISE
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
HD auxilliary transmission cooler
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 7.5
Fold-up cushion rear seats
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Audio system memory card slot
Wheel Diameter: 18
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Express open/close glass sunroof
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Spare Tire Mount Location: Box
Liftgate window: Power
Rear heat ducts with separate controls
Clock: In-radio display
Grille with chrome bar
Tires: Width: 245 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Fuel Consumption: City: 12.8 L/100 km
Overall Width: 1,996 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Capacity: 74 L
Rear Leg Room: 932 mm
Blind Spot Detection
Front Head Room: 1,003 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Urethane shift knob trim
Rear Hip Room: 1,438 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.5 L/100 km
Front Leg Room: 1,039 mm
Rear Head Room: 986 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,575 mm
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Manual child safety locks
Gross vehicle weight: 2,730 kg
Overall height: 1,798 mm
HondaLink
Front Hip Room: 1,501 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,562 mm
Curb weight: 2,038 kg
Overall Length: 5,335 mm
Wheelbase: 3,180 mm
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125
Lane Departure Warning: Active
AM / FM / CD Player
Sirius XM Satellite Ready
Forward Crash Sensor
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Halogen projector beam headlights
2 USB ports
Right exterior parking camera
Front and rear reverse sensing system
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
Forward Collision Mitigation : Collision Mitigation Braking System
Power tailgate w/swing-out
Rear door type: Tailgate w/swing-out
Remote Engine Start : Remote start
$33,946
+ taxes & licensing
Palladino Honda
705-673-6733
2018 Honda Ridgeline