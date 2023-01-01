2018 Jeep Compass

$26,996 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 3 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9965114

9965114 Stock #: B10PA084

B10PA084 VIN: 3C4NJDDB7JT321222

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Orange

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 43,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Rear View Camera TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Front Reading Lights Ambient Lighting Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Seating Leather Seats Exterior Daytime Running Lights Roof Rails Aluminum Wheels Cornering Lights Black grille Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: T Tires: Profile: 65 Safety Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Fixed antenna Audio controls on steering wheel Total Number of Speakers: 6 Wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Streaming Audio Mechanical ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Permanent locking hubs Convenience Proximity Key External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Overhead console: Mini Rain sensing front wipers Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Suspension Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Trim Leather/metal-look shift knob trim Additional Features 4 door Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Width: 6.5 Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Seatback storage: 2 Auxilliary engine cooler Rear spoiler: Lip Turn signal in mirrors Driver knee airbags Video Monitor Location: Front Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Electric power steering Cloth/leather seat upholstery Chrome dash trim Clock: In-radio display Tires: Width: 215 mm Diameter of tires: 17.0" Fuel Capacity: 51 L Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.8 L/100 km Rear Head Room: 978 mm SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Suspension Class: Off-Road Fuel Consumption: City: 10.8 L/100 km Front Leg Room: 1,046 mm Rear Leg Room: 973 mm UConnect Rear Shoulder Room: 1,400 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2,131 kg Rear Hip Room: 1,250 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Front Head Room: 995 mm Floor mats: Vinyl/rubber front and rear Overall Length: 4,394 mm Manual child safety locks Front Hip Room: 1,375 mm Overall Width: 1,874 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,439 mm Polished w/painted accents aluminum rims Curb weight: 1,648 kg SiriusXM Max cargo capacity: 1,700 L Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30 Wheelbase: 2,636 mm Overall height: 1,647 mm Stability controll with anti-roll Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Halogen aero-composite headlights 2 USB ports Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring 120v Ac Power Outlet : 1

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.