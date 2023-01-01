$26,996+ tax & licensing
$26,996
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Jeep Compass
2018 Jeep Compass
Trailhawk - Leather Seats
$26,996
+ taxes & licensing
43,000KM
Used
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 43,000 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2018 Jeep Compass is one of the few compact SUVs offering a measure of off-road ability. This 2018 Jeep Compass is for sale today in Sudbury.
The 2018 Jeep Compass provides the capability and off-roading prowess you expect from a Jeep while offering the efficiency and practical size of a compact model. With this kind of capability, you're never left behind and you never miss out on the fun. Inside, experience a unique and well-appointed interior, advanced safety and security technologies and the 4th-generation of our award-winning multimedia systems. Traditional Jeep styling meets modern technology for an enjoyable ride every time. This low mileage SUV has just 43,000 kms. It's orange in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.4L I4 16V MPFI SOHC engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Compass's trim level is Trailhawk. This off-road ready Compass Trailhawk is up for anything. It comes with four-wheel drive with Selec-Terrain, an off-road suspension, a distinct Trailhawk appearance package, Uconnect 4 with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, leather seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise control, aluminum wheels, streaming audio, proximity key, a rearview camera, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Streaming Audio, Proximity Key, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Siriusxm.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C4NJDDB7JT321222.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Rear View Camera
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Front Reading Lights
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Seating
Leather Seats
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Roof Rails
Aluminum Wheels
Cornering Lights
Black grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: T
Tires: Profile: 65
Safety
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Fixed antenna
Audio controls on steering wheel
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Streaming Audio
Mechanical
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Convenience
Proximity Key
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Overhead console: Mini
Rain sensing front wipers
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Suspension
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Trim
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
Additional Features
4 door
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 6.5
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Rear spoiler: Lip
Turn signal in mirrors
Driver knee airbags
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Electric power steering
Cloth/leather seat upholstery
Chrome dash trim
Clock: In-radio display
Tires: Width: 215 mm
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Fuel Capacity: 51 L
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.8 L/100 km
Rear Head Room: 978 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Suspension Class: Off-Road
Fuel Consumption: City: 10.8 L/100 km
Front Leg Room: 1,046 mm
Rear Leg Room: 973 mm
UConnect
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,400 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,131 kg
Rear Hip Room: 1,250 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Front Head Room: 995 mm
Floor mats: Vinyl/rubber front and rear
Overall Length: 4,394 mm
Manual child safety locks
Front Hip Room: 1,375 mm
Overall Width: 1,874 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,439 mm
Polished w/painted accents aluminum rims
Curb weight: 1,648 kg
SiriusXM
Max cargo capacity: 1,700 L
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30
Wheelbase: 2,636 mm
Overall height: 1,647 mm
Stability controll with anti-roll
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Halogen aero-composite headlights
2 USB ports
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
120v Ac Power Outlet : 1
