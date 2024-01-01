$21,700+ tax & licensing
2018 Nissan Kicks
- Low Mileage
2018 Nissan Kicks
- Low Mileage
Location
Palladino Mazda
936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2
705-524-3300
$21,700
+ taxes & licensing
39,515KM
Used
VIN 3N1CP5CU0JL497675
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Aspen White Pearl
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 39,515 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
Replacing the Juke at the small end of Nissans SUV lineup, this Kicks is a cheeky entry into the subcompact-crossover class. This 2018 Nissan Kicks is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
This 2018 Nissan Kicks is a brand new crossover thats big on attitude. It demands attention with dynamic styling, personalized technology, and nimble performance. This Nissan Kicks is just what you need to rule the city. This low mileage SUV has just 39,515 kms. It's aspen white pearl in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 1.6L I4 16V MPFI DOHC engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinomazda.ca/finance/
Palladino Mazda in Sudbury Ontario is your ultimate resource for new Mazda vehicles and used Mazda vehicles. We not only offer our clients a large selection of top quality, affordable Mazda models, but we do so with uncompromising customer service and professionalism. We takes pride in representing one of Canada's premier automotive brands. Mazda models lead the way in terms of affordability, reliability, performance, and fuel efficiency.The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Rear View Camera
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Bucket front seats
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Body-coloured bumpers
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Mechanical
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Torsion beam rear suspension
Front Independent Suspension
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Convenience
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Center Console: Full with storage
Piano black center console trim
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Windows
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
One 12V DC power outlet
Metal-look door trim
Mechanical remote trunk release
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary engine cooler
Audio system memory card slot
Driver knee airbags
Video Monitor Location: Front
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Electric power steering
Clock: In-radio display
Front Head Room: 1,034 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,247 mm
Tires: Width: 205 mm
Wheelbase: 2,620 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.6 L/100 km
Overall Length: 4,295 mm
Rear Head Room: 977 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 1,625 kg
Overall Width: 1,760 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,351 mm
Fuel Capacity: 41 L
Front Shoulder Room: 1,347 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 7.7 L/100 km
Manual child safety locks
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30
Front Hip Room: 1,294 mm
3 USB ports
Forward Collision Mitigation : Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB)
Rear Leg Room: 844 mm
Max cargo capacity: 915 L
Overall height: 1,586 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,111 mm
Email Palladino Mazda
2018 Nissan Kicks