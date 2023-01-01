2019 Chevrolet Equinox

$29,566 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 7 , 1 6 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 9965117

9965117 Stock #: B10PA089

B10PA089 VIN: 2GNAXYEX6K6118110

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bronze

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 37,167 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows POWER SEAT Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Trip Computer remote start Rear View Camera Remote Engine Start Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Driver seat memory Garage door transmitter Ambient Lighting Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Mobile hotspot internet access Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Exterior Daytime Running Lights Roof Rails Aluminum Wheels Power Liftgate Power Tailgate Chrome Grille Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Profile: 50 Tires: Speed Rating: T Mechanical Trailer Hitch Push Button Start Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Permanent locking hubs Safety Side Airbag Onstar Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Lane Departure Warning 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Rear Cross-Traffic Alert Convenience External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Media / Nav / Comm Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Streaming Audio Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Trim Leather shift knob trim Additional Features 4 door Park Assist Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Front and rear reading lights Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Remote activated exterior entry lights Rear quarter windows: Wiper park Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Leather steering wheel trim Wheel Width: 7.5 Fuel Type: Premium unleaded 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Electrochromatic rearview mirror Rear door type: Power liftgate Memorized Settings including door mirror(s) Memorized Settings for 2 drivers Rear spoiler: Lip Intercooled Turbo Turn signal in mirrors Wheel Diameter: 19 Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment Video Monitor Location: Front Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment Dual reverse tilt mirrors Electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors Clock: In-radio display Tires: Width: 235 mm Front Head Room: 1,016 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,410 mm Rear Head Room: 978 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.3 L/100 km Fuel Consumption: City: 10.9 L/100 km Front Hip Room: 1,377 mm SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Diameter of tires: 19.0" Blind Spot Detection Front Shoulder Room: 1,453 mm Max cargo capacity: 1,810 L Rear Leg Room: 1,013 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Front Leg Room: 1,039 mm Overall Width: 1,844 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2,200 kg Fuel Capacity: 59 L Curb weight: 1,662 kg Rear Hip Room: 1,313 mm Wheelbase: 2,725 mm Audio System Premium Brand: Chevrolet MyLink Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents Manual child safety locks Proximity remote trunk release Hands Free Power Liftgate Overall height: 1,661 mm Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70 Overall Length: 4,651 mm Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate Stability controll with anti-roll Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry LED low/high beam projector beam headlights Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring 6 USB ports Rear Park Assist rear reverse sensing system Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Alert OnStar and Chevrolet connected services capable 4G WiFi Teen Driver Technology Chevrolet Infotainment System Memory Card Slot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.