$29,566+ tax & licensing
$29,566
+ taxes & licensing
Palladino Mazda
705-524-3300
2019 Chevrolet Equinox
Premier - Leather Seats
Location
936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2
37,167KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9965117
- Stock #: B10PA089
- VIN: 2GNAXYEX6K6118110
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bronze
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 37,167 KM
Vehicle Description
The Equinox is one of the best all around vehicles in its class. You'll be swooped away with its comfortable ride, roomy cabin and one of the best infotainment systems available. This 2019 Chevrolet Equinox is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
When Chevrolet designed the Equinox, they got every detail just right. It's the perfect size, roomy without being too big. This compact SUV pairs eye-catching style with a spacious and versatile cabin thats been thoughtfully designed to put you at the centre of attention. This mid size crossover also comes packed with desirable technology and safety features. For a mid sized SUV, it's hard to beat this Chevrolet Equinox. This low mileage SUV has just 37,167 kms. It's bronze in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L I4 16V GDI DOHC Turbo engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Equinox's trim level is Premier. Stepping up to this top of the line Equinox Premier is a wise choice as it comes loaded with luxurious leather seats, a power liftgate, larger aluminum wheels, HID headlights, a larger 8 inch touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging, an 8-way power driver seat with memory settings and dual-zone climate control. It also includes a remote engine start, heated front seats, a rear view camera, 4G WiFi capability, steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, Teen Driver technology, Bluetooth streaming audio, StabiliTrak electronic stability control and a split folding rear seat to make loading and unloading large objects a breeze. The Premier adds increased safety features as well, such as blind spot detection, lane change assist, rear cross traffic alert and rear park assist plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Power Tailgate, Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Remote Start, Heated Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinomazda.ca/finance/
Palladino Mazda in Sudbury Ontario is your ultimate resource for new Mazda vehicles and used Mazda vehicles. We not only offer our clients a large selection of top quality, affordable Mazda models, but we do so with uncompromising customer service and professionalism. We takes pride in representing one of Canada's premier automotive brands. Mazda models lead the way in terms of affordability, reliability, performance, and fuel efficiency.The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 340+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
remote start
Rear View Camera
Remote Engine Start
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Driver seat memory
Garage door transmitter
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Mobile hotspot internet access
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Roof Rails
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Power Tailgate
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Profile: 50
Tires: Speed Rating: T
Mechanical
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Safety
Side Airbag
Onstar
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Lane Departure Warning
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Convenience
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Trim
Leather shift knob trim
Additional Features
4 door
Park Assist
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Wheel Width: 7.5
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
Rear spoiler: Lip
Intercooled Turbo
Turn signal in mirrors
Wheel Diameter: 19
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
Video Monitor Location: Front
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment
Dual reverse tilt mirrors
Electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
Clock: In-radio display
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Front Head Room: 1,016 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,410 mm
Rear Head Room: 978 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.3 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: City: 10.9 L/100 km
Front Hip Room: 1,377 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Diameter of tires: 19.0"
Blind Spot Detection
Front Shoulder Room: 1,453 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1,810 L
Rear Leg Room: 1,013 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Front Leg Room: 1,039 mm
Overall Width: 1,844 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,200 kg
Fuel Capacity: 59 L
Curb weight: 1,662 kg
Rear Hip Room: 1,313 mm
Wheelbase: 2,725 mm
Audio System Premium Brand: Chevrolet MyLink
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Manual child safety locks
Proximity remote trunk release
Hands Free Power Liftgate
Overall height: 1,661 mm
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70
Overall Length: 4,651 mm
Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate
Stability controll with anti-roll
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
6 USB ports
Rear Park Assist rear reverse sensing system
Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Alert
OnStar and Chevrolet connected services capable
4G WiFi
Teen Driver Technology
Chevrolet Infotainment System Memory Card Slot
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
