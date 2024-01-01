$33,295+ tax & licensing
2019 Honda Ridgeline
Sport - No Accidents! New Tires/New Brakes!
2019 Honda Ridgeline
Sport - No Accidents! New Tires/New Brakes!
Location
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-673-6733
$33,295
+ taxes & licensing
95,936KM
Used
VIN 5FPYK3F15KB503467
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 95,936 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto!
This amazing work truck offers a refined ride and excellent road manners regardless if its under load or not. This 2019 Honda Ridgeline is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
The 2019 Ridgeline presents itself as a high value pickup that offers the utility of a hauler while also being a well mannered vehicle with car like handling and acceleration. A quality built interior that is both supportive and comfortable is a big plus for such a pickup, as well as being a bulletproof reliable vehicle, which comes naturally with all Hondas. While it does look unconventional, the design is meant to blend the best of trucks and SUVs and gives the Ridgeline its unique niche in the mid size truck market.This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 95,936 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.5L V6 24V GDI SOHC engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Ridgeline's trim level is Sport. This Honda Ridgeline Sport is ready to prove itself with a one touch power moonroof, heated front seats, proximity keyless entry, remote start, 7 inch driver information centre, active noise cancellation, HomeLink remote, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, audio display, USB and aux inputs, and Wi-Fi tethering. Active safety features include collision mitigation with forward collision warning, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, and a blind spot monitor. Other features include multi-angle rearview camera, multifunction steering wheel, eco friendly technology, ECON mode, all wheel drive, aluminum wheels, trailer brake controller pre wiring, 7 pin wiring, heavy duty motor and trans cooling, trailer stability assist, dual action tailgate, fog lights, in bed trunk, LED taillights, side mirror turn signals, tri-zone automatic climate control, and rear underseat storage. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Collision Mitigation, Lane Keep Assist.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back. The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 110+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Seating
Heated Seats
Split rear bench
Interior
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Selective service internet access
Apple CarPlay
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 60
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 7
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
Android Auto
Trim
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Convenience
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Rear air conditioning with separate controls
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Security
Audio system security
Additional Features
4 door
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
HD auxilliary transmission cooler
Remote activated exterior entry lights
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 7.5
Fold-up cushion rear seats
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Wheel Diameter: 18
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Express open/close glass sunroof
Video Monitor Location: Front
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Spare Tire Mount Location: Box
Liftgate window: Power
Rear heat ducts with separate controls
Clock: In-radio display
Grille with chrome bar
Tires: Width: 245 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Fuel Consumption: City: 12.8 L/100 km
Overall Width: 1,996 mm
Fuel Capacity: 74 L
Rear Leg Room: 932 mm
Front Head Room: 1,003 mm
Urethane shift knob trim
Rear Hip Room: 1,438 mm
Urethane steering wheel trim
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.5 L/100 km
Grey aluminum rims
Front Leg Room: 1,039 mm
Rear Head Room: 986 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,575 mm
Manual child safety locks
Gross vehicle weight: 2,730 kg
Overall height: 1,798 mm
HondaLink
Front Hip Room: 1,501 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,562 mm
Curb weight: 2,034 kg
HondaLink Assist
Overall Length: 5,335 mm
Wheelbase: 3,180 mm
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Halogen projector beam headlights
2 USB ports
Right exterior parking camera
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
Forward Collision Mitigation : Collision Mitigation Braking System
Collision Mitigation
Power tailgate w/swing-out
Rear door type: Tailgate w/swing-out
Remote Engine Start : Remote start
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
Call Dealer
705-673-XXXX(click to show)
2019 Honda Ridgeline