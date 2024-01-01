$29,753+ tax & licensing
2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA
250 4MATIC SUV - Night Package
2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA
250 4MATIC SUV - Night Package
Location
Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury
2091 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2
705-522-7777
$29,753
+ taxes & licensing
55,007KM
Used
VIN WDCTG4GB1KJ616045
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Polar White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # N11QA260T
- Mileage 55,007 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Night Package, Premium Package, Matte Dark Ash Wood Trim!
Check out our wide selection of NEW and PRE-OWNED vehicles today!
The interior and the craftsmanship involved in creating this GLA is not something you would expect to find in such a compact crossover SUV. This 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
An SUV that fits any occasion, this GLA is ready for your urban commute, your cross country road trip, and your back country trek in one beautiful package. Small and nimble like a hatchback, but rugged and capable like an SUV, you can get the job done in this GLA. With a comfortable, luxurious, and well appointed interior, you can get it done in comfort and style, too. This low mileage SUV has just 55,007 kms. It's polar white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our GLA's trim level is 250 4MATIC SUV. This GLA packs a whole lot of cool into a small package. ECO start/stop, dual clutch automatic transmission, shift paddles, 4 wheel independent suspension, active brake assist and adaptive braking, an off-road assistance program that gives you more in depth control, attention assist, active brake assist rear view camera, LED lighting including fog lights, SmartKey with keyless start, keyless go, and rain sensing wipers keep you rolling, safe, and in charge. Keeping you connected is a 7 inch color display with central controller, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, HD Radio, an in-dash SD card reader, and a CD player with MP3 capability. For supreme luxury the interior is loaded with three spoke steering wheel with audio and cruise control, a hands free power tailgate, 4.5 color instrument display, power driver seat with memory, heated front seats, fold flat front passenger seat, Mercedes me Connect services with remote start on your mobile app, and multicolor ambient cabin lighting. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Night Package, Premium Package, Matte Dark Ash Wood Trim.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.mercedes-benz-sudbury.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/
LocationMercedes-Benz of Sudbury is conveniently located at 2091 Long Lake Road in Sudbury, Ontario. If you cant make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Rear View Camera
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Driver seat memory
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Roof Rails
Power Liftgate
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Rear fog lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Tires: Prefix: P
Tires: Profile: 60
Run flat tires
Black grille w/chrome accents
Safety
First Aid Kit
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 8
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Rain sensing front wipers
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Security
Audio system security
Additional Features
4 door
PREMIUM PACKAGE
Radio data system
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power remote trunk release
Wheel Width: 6.5
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
Three 12V DC power outlets
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Rear area cargo cover: Rigid
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Wheel Diameter: 18
Intercooled Turbo
Memorized Settings for 3 drivers
Turn signal in mirrors
Rear seats center armrest with pass-thru
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
Passenger reverse tilt mirror
Beverage cooler in glovebox
Leatherette seat upholstery
Driver knee airbags
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Tires: Speed Rating: W
Heated windshield washer jets and Reservoir
Silver aluminum rims
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.6 L/100 km
Wheelbase: 2,700 mm
Tires: Width: 215 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 10.1 L/100 km
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Urethane shift knob trim
Overall height: 1,524 mm
Overall Width: 1,804 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1,184 L
Fuel Capacity: 56 L
Curb weight: 1,555 kg
AM/FM/HD/Satellite-prep Radio
Gross vehicle weight: 1,990 kg
Manual child safety locks
Audio System Premium Brand: COMAND
Overall Length: 4,417 mm
Night Package
Matte Dark Ash Wood Trim
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Halogen aero-composite headlights
1 USB port
Type of tires: Run-flat AS
Forward Collision Mitigation : Active Brake Assist
ECall Emergency System
Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury
2091 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2
$29,753
+ taxes & licensing
Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury
705-522-7777
2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA